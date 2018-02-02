Why the Han Solo movie could be the best Star Wars film

Okay, before we get started we’re just going to shift slightly in our seats to dodge the inevitable blaster fire that’ll be headed in our direction thanks to THAT headline.

We’re sure there are plenty of people shooting first after reading it, but bear with us – we’ve got a fairly solid argument to make here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the very definition of troubled. It’s lost directors, endured epic reshoots, and then there’s the fairly significant problem that basically no-one outside of a Star Wars Celebration hotel room seems to want see the film.

Rumours have swirled that Alden Ehrenreich, playing the most iconic space pirate in sci-fi history, can’t actually act – with an alleged drama teacher being hyper-spaced in to help teach him how to deliver his lines. We can’t imagine that’s true, but the fact the rumour took hold is evidence of how much ill-will people have towards this project.

No wonder Disney haven’t unleashed a trailer yet – they’re probably bracing themselves for the worst fan backlash since Paul Feig regendered the Ghostbusters.

But we’ve gone out to gather some intel on the positive sides of Solo: A Star Wars Story. We hope you enjoy it, as many Bothans died to bring us this information (really unnecessarily, too).

It’s something different for Star Wars

Yes, we’ve had prequels before. Yes, we’ve even had a prequel (Rogue One) directly tied to the original trilogy, but this will be the first proper Disney-era Star Wars prequel.

Expect it to be absolutely stuffed with characters from the films we all grew up on; it’s Disney’s first attempt at recreating the magic of the original characters within the original trilogy’s timeline.

That’s probably partly why we’re all so nervous about it, we remember the last time we had to hang out with younger versions of our favourite characters. But until Disney announce Jar-Jar: A Star Wars Story, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.

It’s the right character

This might be a bit sacrilegious to say, but Han Solo has had a bit of a bad-deal in the Star Wars films so far.

Impossibly charismatic in A New Hope, brilliantly written in Empire Strikes Back, turned into the comic relief / love interest in Return Of The Jedi, before being handed an ignominious death in The Force Awakens (seriously, JJ, you sent Han out like a punk!), it’s not like Solo has had such a perfect run that a solo movie could ruin the character.

And there’s plenty to explore in terms of his backstory, which has been alluded to enough times to be intriguing – while still leaving plenty of space for a brilliant writer to fill in the blanks.

It’s likely to give us more Jabba The Hutt and Boba Fett

Look, Jabba The Hutt and Boba Fett are blatantly two of the best characters in the Star Wars universe. They’re also the two supporting characters who are the most closely tied to Han Solo – one for freezing him, the other for keeping him as a decorative ornament that really pulled the palace together.