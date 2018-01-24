Han Solo’s Funeral Will Happen in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Novelization (Video)

Director Rian Johnson has revealed that the novelization “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will feature several scenes that didn’t make it into the final film, including Han Solo’s funeral.

Appearing on “The Star Wars Show,” Johnson discussed how he collaborated with author Jason Fry to create new sequences for the novelization, among them scenes with Rose and Paige Tico (who dies in the beginning of the film) together and further explorations of Canto Bight, in addition to the funeral for everyone’s favorite smuggler.

“I got to talk through some interesting additional scenes from the film,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of the fun stuff you can get into a novel that you can’t always get onto the screen.”

“Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation,” added Fry. “We got to write entirely new scenes for the book: Han Solo’s funeral, Rose and Paige Tico together, and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name just a few.”

The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” novelization will be released March 6.

