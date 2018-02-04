Han, Chewie, Lando all aboard as 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' offers Super Bowl sneak peek

There’s no more powerful movie franchise in the universe than Star Wars — a fact once again proven by the $1.3 billion global haul of The Last Jedi — yet there’s been a great disturbance in the Force over the past year, thanks to the upheaval surrounding Solo: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming Han Solo origin story has been plagued by problems, most notably the firing of its original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller after they’d already been shooting the project for months and the subsequent hiring of Ron Howard, as well as rumors that star Alden Ehrenreich’s performance was so unsatisfactory that the studio had to hire an acting coach for him. All that combined with an absence of official photos or footage from the film (which lands in multiplexes in less than four months), anxiety has steadily mounted about the upcoming prequel.

But this evening, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because the first snippets of Solo: A Star Wars Story have arrived.

Disney dropped a 45-second sneak peek of the Howard-helmed film ahead of its maiden full-length promo on Good Morning America on Monday morning. We get introduced to the young hero as he attempts to join the Imperial ranks; we see him racing speeders; we get glimpses of his furry BFF Chewbacca, his future pal Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and his iconic ride, the Millennium Falcon. There’s also a brief shot of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, whose role has been shrouded in mystery.

While there may not have been enough to convince Star Wars die-hards that Solo will soar following its production-history troubles (Ehrenreich has nary a line of dialogue), at least we know that the film does in fact exist. And it will be blazing into theaters on May 25.

Watch: Harrison who? Meet the guy who was almost Han Solo 40 years ago:

