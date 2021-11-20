'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's friends and family will mourn her in private ceremony

Halyna Hutchins was 42. (Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

The ashes of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot last month in New Mexico, while filming the movie Rust, will be interred this weekend at an undisclosed location, according to the Los Angeles Times and Deadline. And while there has been a very public outpouring of support for her in the weeks after her death, the ceremony will be private, attended by only family and close friends.

Her husband, Matthew Hutchins, gave a heartbreaking statement to the publications:

"Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams. We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home. Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss."

He later referenced the Hutchins' 9-year-old son, Andros.

He included a photo of her headstone, which features a movie camera, a film strip and two phrases, "Her light shapes our lives" and "Keep chasing your vision."

Halyna Hutchins, who was 42, has been mourned by the public following her Oct. 21 death. She died after a gun being used as a prop that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. According to court documents, Baldwin had been told that the weapon was "cold," meaning that it was not loaded with live ammunition. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also hurt in the shooting.

People mourn the death of Halyna Hutchins at a vigil in Albuquerque, N.M. (Photo: Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lawyers for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested in interviews that "sabotage" played a role, pointing out that, just that morning, six members of the camera crew had walked off the set to protest safety conditions.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, more than one former crew member has filed a lawsuit against those involved. Deadline reports that Hutchins, who's a lawyer himself, has hired the law firm of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, which specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, to represent him.

The death has already led to changes in the entertainment industry.