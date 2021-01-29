Pregnant Halsey shows endometriosis surgery scars 'that got me this angel'

Halsey is revealing her endometriosis scars just days after her surprise pregnancy announcement.

The “Without Me” singer, 26, shared a photo of her bare pregnancy belly and drew arrows to “the scars that got me this angel.” She used the hashtag, “EndoWarrior,” referring to her struggles with the disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of one’s uterus grows outside of it.

(Screenshot: Halsey via Instagram)

Halsey, who is expecting her first child with writer and producer, Alev Aydin, also revealed a “baby” tattoo, which she has had since at least 2018. The couple also got matching tattoos that say “seeds” in June.

The performer was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016, and underwent “multiple terrifying surgeries” to treat it in 2017, she said at the time.

In addition to her reproductive health, Halsey has also been candid about suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

On Wednesday, Halsey dropped her surprise pregnancy announcement. In addition to declaring her love for her partner, she wrote, “I love this mini human already.”

