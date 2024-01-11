‘Halo’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Epic Interstellar Combat

It’s supersoldier vs. aliens once more in “Halo” Season 2, which has released its first official trailer.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the Paramount+ series stars Pablo Schreiber as supersoldier Master Chief John-117, and Natascha McElhone as scientist Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Schreiber and McElhone serve as producers on the season.

More from Variety

The second season’s description reads: “Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe — that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.”

“We have something the enemy does not,” says a voice in the trailer. “We have heroes.”

“Halo” Season 2 is produced by new showrunner David Wiener. Also producing are Amblin Television’s Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Kiki Wolfkill executive produces for Xbox/343 Industries, along with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani.

“The series boasts an impressive budget used wisely, with distinct production design distinguishing one planetary location for another and spaceships zipping through endless stars,” wrote Variety‘s Caroline Framke in her review of the first season.

The first two episodes of “Halo” Season 2 will debut Feb. 8 on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly following the season premiere.

Watch the trailer below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.