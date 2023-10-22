Halloween happenings: Trick-or-treating, parties planned across Lenawee County

Lenawee County communities and organizations are gearing up for Halloween with parties and trunk-or-treating. The traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating is on Oct. 31.

The following Halloween events are taking place. To add an event or communitywide trick-or-treating times to the list, please email news@lenconnect.com.

Addison

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m.

Adrian

Oct. 25: Lenawee County Human Services Building trunk-or-treat: 5 to 6:30 p.m., 1040 S. Winter St.

Oct. 28: Downtown Adrian trick-or-treating: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., rain date is Oct. 31.

Oct. 28: Halloween party at the Adrian Eagles Order 2371, 2570 W. Beecher Road, Adrian. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music from DJ Flo Sonic starts at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for non-members, a flyer said. Drink specials and a costume contest with cash prizes are some of the highlights.

Oct. 29: Ogden Church trunk-or-treat, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot, 3201 U.S. 223. Candy, food trucks and fun will be part of the evening.

Oct. 31: Redeem Halloween, 5 to 8 p.m., at Maple Avenue Bible Church, 735 W. Maple Ave. There will be food and candy, games and prizes, king-sized candy bars, photo calendars and free Bibles. “We are going to redeem the night and use it to glorify King Jesus,” Maple Avenue Bible Church said in an announcement.

Oct. 31: Citywide trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Adrian Township

Today: Trunk-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m., at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hospital, hosted by the Adrian Township police and fire departments and ProMedica. This free event will include games and activities, fire trucks, food trucks, candy and prizes, a DJ, and a photobooth.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Blissfield

Oct. 29: Trunk-or-treat, 2 to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 306 E. Jefferson St., in the parking lot. People wanting to pass out candy from their vehicle’s trunk should be at the parking lot by 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 5:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 31: Blissfield Rotary’s Halloween party and bonfire, 7 to 9 p.m. in Ellis Park. There will be bounce houses, costume contests, prizes, food, games and more. The party and bonfire will start once the Halloween parade reaches the park from the Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library.

Brooklyn

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cambridge Township

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Clinton and Clinton Township

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating in Clinton, 6 to 8 p.m.

Deerfield and Deerfield Township

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Township:

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hudson

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., citywide. A Halloween party will follow at 7:30 at the Hudson Fire Department.

Madison Township

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Morenci

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating is scheduled citywide for 6 to 8 p.m. Children can trick-or-treat at Morenci City Offices, 118 Orchard St., during the day of Halloween between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Morenci Senior Center, 800 W. Chestnut St., also invites children to trick-or-treat during its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Onsted

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Palmyra Township

Oct. 31: The Palmyra Township Fire Department will have trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 4276 Rouget Road. Firefighters will also have fire safety materials to hand out, trucks will be available for viewing and members available for chatting.

Raisin Township

Oct. 28: The Raisin Township Fire Department will host an open house and trunk-or-treat from 2 to 6 p.m. at the township hall, 5525 Occidental Highway. Businesses and agencies expected to participate include Wacker Chemical Corp., Neill’s Towing and Automotive Service, ProMedica Air helicopter, Ten Pin Alley, Lenawee County Victim Services and Department on Aging, Midwest Energy and Communications and others.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tecumseh

Oct. 30: Trick-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cambrian Memory Care and Assisted Living, 333 N. Occidental Highway. Friends and family are welcome, an announcement said.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating, 6 to 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Halloween 2023: Trick-or-treating planned across Lenawee County