Halloween happenings in Naples: We are here to help. Check our Top-5 things to do for 2023

As the air cools off and the countdown to Halloween gets shorter, we've been looking for things to do around Naples.

From kid-friendly daytime events to nighttime movies, we compiled a list of our top five events you can attend in Naples leading up to Halloween.

1. Psycho II Outdoor Film Screening

Join Naples Cinematheque CEO David Garonzik for a one-night only screening of Psycho II in new 4K restoration. Not only can you see the movie, but you'll be able to partake in an exclusive virtual Q and A with the screenwriter Tom Holland. Come out to the Burrow at 1780 Commercial Drive, Naples, on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. for the showing.

2. Fall Fest at Paradise Sports Complex

Families are welcome to come out to the Paradise Sports Complex at 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples, on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for this free event. Fall Fest is filled with candy, games, bounce houses, face painting, costume contests, and more. Call (239) 252-4386 with any questions.

3. Halloween on 5th Spooktacular

This family-friendly event takes place on Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Park Street at Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Naples. You can expect games, live music, street dancing, and a costume contest. Call (239) 692-8436 with any questions.

4. Hallowine at Mercato

Come out to Mercato on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an adult-only Mercato wine walk. Buy tickets in advance for $65 per ticket, or four for $220. At the event, tickets will be $80. The night consists of food and wine from certain Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, photo booth, raffle drawings, and a commemorative wine glass. mercatowinewalk.com/

5. Trunk or Treat at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park

Last but not least on our list is the annual trunk-or-treat at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park boat ramp parking lot. Kids can get candy from spooky-decorated car trunks and also make crafts and play games on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Honorable Mentions

Walk the Talk: Paws and Pumpkins - a Halloween Howl: Enjoy a community Halloween dog-walk in Baker Park on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in support of the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida. Register at walkthetalkfl.org/naples/

Non-Alcoholic Halloween Party at Kava Luv Social Lounge: Not a drinker? Not a problem. Kava Luv Social Lounge is hosting its annual Halloween party on Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Enjoy botanical tea mocktails, giveaways, and a costume contest. 7550 Mission Hills Drive, www.kavaluv.com/events-here/halloween-party-2023

Trunk or Treat and Haunted House at Fleischmann Park: On Oct. 28, join Naples city staff and police at Fleischmann Park for trick-or-treating and a spooky haunted house. Join in on the Halloween festivities from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in costume.

And there's more!

FULL-LIST: Here's everything happening for Halloween in Collier County!

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What Halloween events are happening in Naples