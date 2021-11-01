Halloween 2021: Harry Styles rocks a Dorothy costume from 'Wizard of Oz' onstage: 'I look cute'

COVID-19 scared off most Halloween events last year. And while 2021 is still frightening thanks to the virus' spread across the country, vaccines are making it possible for celebrities to once again gather for the spooky holiday.

In his first of two New York Halloween-themed tour shows dubbed "Harryween," Harry Styles stepped out onstage Saturday night dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." He wore a blue and white checkered dress, a matching bow, red tights, rouged makeup, and completed the costume with blue, red boots designed to look like the character's famous ruby slippers.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer even had a basket with a stuffed Toto onstage.

"I look cute," he remarked while strutting around onstage, per fan videos.

Members of Styles' band took part too, rounding out the "Wizard of Oz" cast with costumes including Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Glinda the Good Witch and Wicked Witch of the West. Audience members were also encouraged to attend in costume.

The second night of Harryween on Sunday, Styles donned a harlequin clown costume.

Harry Styles performs onstage at Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City.

More stars showed off their 2021 Halloween looks over the last few days. From scary to funny, topical to classic, these celebrities wore buzz-worthy costumes.

Neil Patrick Harris

"Doogie Howser" alum Neil Patrick Harris and his family have long been Halloween icons: Harris, husband David Burtka, and 11-year-old twins Harper and Gideon have gone viral in years past for adorable group costumes, such as characters from "Alice in Wonderland," "Peter Pan" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

This year took a decidedly spooky turn. The four went as stars of various horror films: Harris as Norman Bates from "Psycho," Burtka as Jack Torrance of "The Shining," Harper as Regan MacNeil in "The Exorcist," and Gideon as the eponymous Chucky.

"'Frights, Camera, Action!'" Harris wrote on Instagram. "This Halloween, may all your screams come true…"

Rihanna

Rihanna channeled rapper Gunna for her Halloween look with a near-replica of one of the artist's recent Instagram posts. The all-black look featured a mesh shirt, leather vest, thick chain necklaces, and knee-high leather Rick Owens boots.

"Heard u RiRi," Gunna reacted to her costume in an Instagram Stories post.

Taylor Swift

Fans of Taylor Swift went nuts (sorry) over her giant squirrel costume.

"can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel (expletive)," the singer joked on Instagram.

Cardi B

There was double trouble on Halloween when Cardi B and her daughter, Kulture, twinned in matching witch costumes, designed by Garo Sparo.

"WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU’RE OURS," Cardi B wrote on Instagram. The two wore custom corseted black dresses with crystal-encrusted gloves, black witch hats and smoky eye makeup.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi dressed up as, well, Steve Buscemi. The 63-year-old actor was spotted in New York on Sunday dressed up as a meme of himself that has circulated on social media from a "30 Rock" scene in which he says: "How do you do, fellow kids?"

According to fan photos, Buscemi completed the costume with a skateboard as seen in the show.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — DeBOOra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was ready for the ball on Halloween as she dressed up in her best princess gown.

"A dream is a wish your heart makes," Hilton captioned her photo on Instagram, showing off her Cinderella costume. "Keep believing in magic!"

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween costume is what dreams are made of. Channeling Lizzie McGuire and Paolo from 2004's "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," where Lizzie, played by Hilary Duff, lives out her dream in Italy of becoming a pop star, Jonas and Turner nailed their costumes.

"Sing to me Paolo," Turner captioned her post with the iconic movie line. Jonas shared the same photo to his Instagram and captioned it with lyrics from the film's hit song "What Dreams Are Made Of": "Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?"

Duff herself commented on Turner's post, writing, "I'M SCREAMING."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis set the bar high when she showed up to the Oct. 12 costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" in a killer get-up with a sweet backstory. She dressed in the costume her late mother Janet Leigh wore as the embezzling murder victim Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film "Psycho."

When she showed off her outfit on Instagram she wrote: "Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!"

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Lizzo

Lizzo is seeing green, or perhaps just being green. The "Rumors" singer dressed up as Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda" from "The Mandalorian") and performed at Spotify's Halloween party Friday night, but she saved a more public performance for Instagram.

The singer hit the town with her face, arms and legs painted green and added Yoda ears to a blonde wig. She wore a brown coat similar to the "Star Wars" icon's cloak.

She posted photos of herself eating macaroons, walking around Hollywood, and sipping drinks.

"A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *Jedi hand wave*’," she captioned one of her posts.

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall channeled her inner Cardi B this Halloween and dressed up as the pregnant rapper during her June BET Awards performance where she revealed she was expecting her second child.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber dedicated her Halloween outfits to pop icon Britney Spears.

The model posted four costume changes that were nods to unforgettable Spears moments, including accessories like the gray cardigan and ponytails from the "Baby One More Time" video, the purple Teletubby from Spears 1999 Rolling Stones magazine cover and the red latex jumpsuit from the "Oops!...I Did It Again" video.

Bieber wrote in her post: "Happy Halloweekend 👻 the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since."

Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, wasn't the Justin Timberlake to her Britney Spears this Halloween weekend. but he did get bear-y cozy in his costume.

"It's the bear necessities of life," Bieber captioned a selfie of himself in a bear costume.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling also used multiple costumes to highlight "female comedy legends."

The "Never Have I Ever" creator honored comedians like Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Issa Ray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Reese Witherspoon by dressing in different outfits which Kaling called their "iconic lewks."

"So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am," she wrote on the Friday Instagram post.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and family transformed into the Addams family for the spooky Holiday. Legend dressed as Gomez with a black bowl-cut wig and played the iconic theme song for "The Addams Family" on the piano with his loved ones behind him.

Chrissy Teigen wore a long black wig and a red lip to resemble Morticia, her mom dressed as Grandmama, there was an unidentified member dressed as Cousin It and their 5-year-old daughter Luna dressed as Wednesday with a signature frown and long black ponytails.

"She insists on staying in character for all photos. No smiles for Wednesday," Legend wrote on a Friday Instagram post that featured him and Luna in costume.

Saweetie

Saweetie switched up her icy persona and opted for a hotter look as she dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween, specifically Halle Berry's "Catwoman."

The rapper and pop culture persona posted a reel to Instagram Friday of her dressed in leather and zippers with a cat ear mask. She strutted down a platform in thick black boots as she lip synced Berry's lines from the 2004 movie and was interrupted by a special guest.

"What the (expletive) is going on here?" Berry asked Saweetie in the clip.

After an "intense staredown" Berry gave her a stamp of approval on her costume.

"There's more than enough room for more than one Catwoman," Berry captioned her repost of the video.

Ciara

Ciara took her costume a "Level Up" and embodied the late singer Selena.

The singer and dancer wore a burgundy bodysuit complete with bell-bottomed pants, a long wig with bangs, long red nails and a microphone.

"The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey was a sight for sore eyes as she showed off her Halloween costume on Instagram. Bailey recreated Angelina Jolie's character Lola from the 2004 movie "Shark Tale," starring Will Smith as Oscar.

"she’s dangerous, supa bad. better watch out she’ll take your cash… 🎶🐠💋" Bailey captioned her post.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie

Jenna Bush Hager, left, and Savannah Guthrie dress as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during NBC's Today show Halloween celebration Friday.

"Today show" co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, left, and Savannah Guthrie found their cheer spirit during the NBC talk show's Halloween celebration Friday, dressing up as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns teamed up for a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired look, with Woods as Little Red and Towns as the Big Bad Wolf.

"Stumbled out of the towns and into the woods," Woods captioned the post, a play on their last names.

Kyle Richards

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards showed up to the Hollywood premiere of the horror film "Halloween Kills" as a stylish ringleader.

Actress Kyle Richards attends the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California Oct. 12.

JWoww

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and wrestler Zack Clayton took a Halloween family photo with Farley's children, son Greyson and daughter Meilani, inspired by the television series "Schitt's Creek."

Kathy Hilton

Entrepreneur and socialite Kathy Hilton also made an appearance at the Hollywood premiere of "Halloween Kills," dressing up as a dentist.

Kathy Hilton attends the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" at the TCL Chinese Theatre Oct. 12.

Nick Cannon

TV host Nick Cannon paid homage to fellow television presenter Steve Harvey, dressing up as Harvey on Cannon's eponymous talk show.

"Let's get this party started," Cannon wrote in an Instagram post showing off the look. "I’m old school playa."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos gave a nod to the past in their costumes.

Ripa was dressed in a blue dress with lace cap sleeves and gloves, complete with a black fascinator while her husband dressed alongside her in slacks and a vest with a skinny tie.

"Mom and Dad just returned from the #1940s to remind you to tune in today for #LiveHalloween It’s Out Of This World," she wrote in the caption.

This was one of many costumes Ripa wore for this year's celebration after she and her "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-star participated in wearing several costumes for their Halloween episode Friday.

Martha Stewart

The expert in all things home is celebrating Halloween with misused tools. Martha Stewart, along with two friends, got into the holiday spirit on Instagram showing off a DIY gone wrong with a saw affixed to her head.

"The 'munsters'," she captioned the post.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa donned a terrifying look for a Halloween-themed "Dancing With The Stars" on Oct. 25. The YouTube star wore a Pennywise look for her jazz routine with dancing partner Jenna Johnson.

She teased the look on Instagram before the show: "Pennywise hides in a sewer…. Pennywise hides under the stage," she captioned a photo.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion somehow managed to make Pinhead look stunning. The rapper showed off her look from the "Hellraiser" movie franchise on Instagram, quoting from 1996's "Bloodline."

"Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain," she wrote with the hashtag #hottieween.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Newly-engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, and the resemblance was scary.

The duo's mysterious deaths fit the theme. Vicious was accused of murdering Spungen in the bathroom at New York's Chelsea Hotel, but before the case went to trial, Vicious was found dead on February 2, 1979. The case remains unsolved.

"Throw away the key," Barker captioned photos on Instagram.

Hayley Kiyoko

There was bound to be a binge of "Squid Game" costumes this year, and Hayley Kiyoko was first in line.

"The 067th person to dress up as @hoooooyeony in Squid Game for Halloween," the singer and actress wrote on Instagram, referring to actress HoYeon Jung.

"(Also thanks for convincing me to watch, it was worth getting through the blood and I’m absolutely obsessed🤩)," she added.

Kerry Washington

Kiyoko wasn't the only celebrity to be inspired by "Squid Game" for their Halloween costume.

Kerry Washington posted her green jumpsuit Saturday on Instagram.

"456 in the game 🦑🚦, 001 in your hearts," she wrote. "Congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Who else is transfixed!?"

Doja Cat

Doja Cat celebrated her October birthday with a brilliant costume – the 26-year-old dressed up as Princess Kida from "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" and nailed the look.

Hoda Kotb

"Today" show host Hoda Kotb took her kids out for early trick-or-treating in cheerful costumes: a unicorn, a puppy, the sun, moon and stars.

"We went trick or treating a week early ...no one answered the first 2 doors...but on the 3rd door we got a reeses. #nevergiveup," she captioned her post.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celebrity Halloween costumes 2021: Harry Styles, Jamie Lee Curtis