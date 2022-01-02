Halle Berry clears up speculation she wed boyfriend Van Hunt: 'We were just having some New Year's Day fun!'

Halle Berry is clearing up speculation that she married boyfriend Van Hunt. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Halle Berry is setting the record straight: She did not say "I do."

The Oscar winner and boyfriend Van Hunt sparked rumors they'd wed over New Year's weekend after Berry posted a photo of the couple kissing in a chapel during their tropical getaway.

"Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!" the 55-year-old star captioned the shot. A second slide shows her and singer-songwriter Hunt posing for a selfie with "It's 2022!" written over it. While Berry apparently just meant that it's officially 2022, most commenters came away thinking that she and Hunt were official — as in, married.

Those commenters include stars like Naomi Campbell, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Dwayne Johnson, who all left notes congratulating Berry on what would be her fourth marriage. The mom of two has previously been married to baseball star David Justice, singer Eric Benét and actor Olivier Martinez.

"Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!" Johnson wrote, while Thandiwe Newton said she was crying "tears of joy" over the news.

Alas, it was all a false alarm. On Sunday, Berry and Hunt returned to Instagram to confirm that their so-called wedding announcement was just a joke that didn't really land.

"We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!" Berry wrote. "People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated."

The Bruised star added the hashtags #NoMoreSwipes4Me and #JanuaryFoolsDay.

But while Berry and Hunt, 51, aren't married, they are still very much together. In a recent interview with Women's Health, the actress spoke glowingly of her relationship with the Grammy winner, whom she has dated since 2020.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer," she said. "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."