Halle Berry on the 'surprising' aftermath of her historic Oscar: 'It didn't change my place in the business'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Halle Berry got candid when looking back at her decades-long career, explaining she has no regrets about her professional choices. (Yes, that includes Catwoman.) The 54-year-old actress, who will soon make her directorial debut with Bruised, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how she looks back at her lengthy resumé. There are some roles she took because she loved the part, while others were driven by financial reasons.