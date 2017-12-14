Halle Berry Splits From Alex Da Kid

It appears Halle Berry is single once again.

After only a few months of dating, a source tells ET that the 51-year-old actress has called it quits with 35-year-old British music producer Alex Da Kid. "Alex has already moved on," the source adds. "It was nothing serious between him and Halle."

Not long after news broke of Berry's breakup, she posted a photo to her Instagram story of a rope in the shape of a heart. "Done with love," she captioned the image along with three emojis of a flexed arm.

View photos

Instagram More

Berry and Alex first sparked romance rumors in September when the two were spotted out together in Los Angeles.

A month later, the Oscar winner made the relationship Instagram official when she posted a pic of her cuddled up to Alex with the message: "My balance."

At the time that these two were dating, a source told ET, "[Alex] is a very chill guy and soft spoken. He's low key and a really nice guy. He's very creative and serious about his music."

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Shares Advice She'd Give to Her Younger Self

Halle Berry Dared Channing Tatum to Dress Up as Elsa From 'Frozen' and Sing 'Let It Go' -- See What Happened!

Halle Berry Goes on Romantic Dinner Date With Alex Da Kid After Going Public With New Romance

Related Gallery

View photos Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt at the at ME Hotel in London, England More

Related Articles