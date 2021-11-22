Halle Berry Says Son Maceo, 8, 'Married' Her and Boyfriend Van Hunt in Sweet 'Commitment Ceremony'

Halle Berry

Halle Berry had an unofficial wedding to boyfriend Van Hunt thanks to her 8-year-old son.

On Monday, the Bruised actor/director, 55, was on Live with Kelly and Ryan and clarified that she is not married to Hunt, 51, but instead, her son Maceo Robert held an impromptu "commitment ceremony" to confirm their relationship.

"This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry to him?' He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married," Berry explained. "So that's our commitment ceremony. It's silly. It's sweet."

She added, "What I love about it is, when you blend families, it's really hard. So the good news is, my kids are comfortable and that's all that matters. If they ain't happy, we ain't happy. That's all you need. You just need them to be happy."

The actress shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 13, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Hunt is a professional musician who released his debut album in 2004. Since then, he's won a Grammy Award and released four additional albums. When the couple went public, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's children.

In the cover story for the December issue of Women's Health, the star opened up about how her relationship with Hunt has made her a "much better mother" to her two children.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

"I'm reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself," she added.