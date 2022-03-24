Halle Berry reflects on her historic 2002 Best Actress win: 'It didn't open the door'

World Associated Press

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held. Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday's ceremony.