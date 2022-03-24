Halle Berry reflects on her historic 2002 Best Actress win: 'It didn't open the door'
La La Anthony showcased her runway walk in a Chanel mock neck top, black leggings and sock boots.
This list includes gifts for every type of guy out there, from the hunters to the golfers to the musicians and the sports fanatics. His perfect present is one click away!
Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown has revealed how the streamer “completely turned storymaking on its head” for upcoming hybrid grime/drill musical Jungle. The show, the first long-form TV series from new UK production company Nothing Lost, will launch soon and took a songs-first approach, with the cast, many of whom are top grime artists, […]
Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti is sharing her experience and her decision to feed her baby boy Dawson formula: "I just know the choice I made was right for our family."
Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan will re-create the infamous suicide texting case in Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, premiering March 29. See what Conrad's mom had to say about the series here.
Allow us to paint the scene for you: You’re working around the house and realize you’re running dangerously low on hair ties and laundry detergent. In short, a Target run is...
It’s rare for a marketing executive shuffle to inspire the kind of coverage that hit when Netflix confirmed that chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John was exiting the streamer after less than two years in one of Hollywood’s buzziest and most demanding marketing jobs. After the publication of congenial statements from both sides — “I’ve […]
James Kennedy and ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss ended their engagement in December
TV love triangles are not always isosceles, if we may harken back to terminology from your middle school days. Make no mistake, TV over the years has constructed many an allegiance-testing triangle, such as when Lost’s Kate had her pick of Jack or Sawyer, Buffy was torn between Spike and Angel, Insecure’s Issa juggled Daniel […]
New Chicago star Pamela Anderson will set the record straight on her personal life in an upcoming memoir and Netflix documentary.
Cardi B serves '90s street style fashion in padded leather vest, baggy Balenciaga jeans and cream Bottega Veneta platform square-toe boots.
Ryan Destiny took to Instagram to give us fashion envy in an all-black Dior look.
Rest assured, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is alive and (we assume) well in Bridgerton Season 2. You just can’t see him. Despite buzz to the contrary, actor Rege-Jean Page — whose exit announcement sent shockwaves through the TV biz last April — makes nary a cameo in the sophomore season of the wildly […]
#TyreekHill is looking for a monster deal and the #Chiefs have given their star WR permission to seek a trade. Should the #Eagles have interest?
When a pregnant friend wanted my thoughts on the name Mildred, I rolled my eyes and asked if she was giving birth to a baby or an 90-year-old woman.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held. Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday's ceremony.
During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Olivia Rodrigo wore a tweed mini dress trimmed in feathers. Here, see photos of the look and shop less-expensive dupes.
A familiar face will be returning to Law & Order: SVU. Demore Barnes, who portrayed Deputy Chief Christian Garland in the NBC procedural, will return to reprise the role in an upcoming episode, Deadline has confirmed. Garland joined the series in the 21st season as a recurring and was promoted to series regular in Season […]
Support for Jackson's confirmation 2nd highest of any SCOTUS nominee
Wondering where Shonda Rhimes filmed 'Bridgerton?' Here's a guide to the show's stunning filming locations, most of which you can visit in real life.