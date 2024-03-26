Halle Berry Recalled Her Doctor Mistakenly Telling Her She Had The “Worst Case Of Herpes” When She Was Actually Experiencing Perimenopause Symptoms

undefined

For those who don’t know, perimenopause refers to the time that the body naturally transitions into menopause.

Board-certified OB-GYN Dr Mary Claire Haver explained to BuzzFeed last year, “Perimenopause is when you begin to notice some of the symptoms when your body is starting to register that something's changing in your hormonal life. It can take 7 to 10 years until your period stops.”

“The average age of menopause in the US is 51. But the normal curve is still around 45 to 55, so if perimenopause can begin 7 to 10 years before that, it is not unreasonable for a woman in her late 30s, definitely early 40s, to start experiencing some changes,” she added.

You can find more information about perimenopause and its symptoms right here.



