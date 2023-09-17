Halle Berry Claims Drake Used Her Image for ‘Slime You Out’ Without Permission: ‘He Asked Me and I Said No’



Halle Berry claims she told Drake she did not want him to use her image to promote new single “Slime You Out” feat. SZA — even though Drake did just that.



The track was released on Friday (Sept. 15) as the first single from Drake’s upcoming album For All the Dogs. The green slime-covered art he shared on Instagram for “Slime” depicts Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

After the single and its art dropped, Berry put up an Instagram post featuring a pink square with the words “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” on it. Though Berry didn’t say anything about Drake on her original post, followers interpreted the subtext.



When a follower asked the actress what her thoughts were about Drake using a photo of her soaked in slime to promote “Slime You Out,” Berry hit the comments section to talk about the situation.



“Didn’t get my permission,” she replied. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !” She then followed up with another comment, writing, “hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”



A representative for Drake declined to comment when Billboard reached out Sunday evening.



In a later remark left on Berry’s Instagram post, a person said they’d be upset about “the meaning of the pic. ‘Slime you’ what does that mean exactly? Hmm.”



“exactly! What does that mean?” Berry wrote back.



Berry later clarified why she was upset in another comment, after someone suggested the photo is owned by Getty and Drake could have paid the photo service to use it.



“Cuz he asked me and i said NO that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f— you to me. Not cool,” wrote Berry in reply. “You get it?”



At press time the “Slime” image in question remains posted on Drake’s Instagram page and is also shared on SZA’s account.



After being postponed, For All the Dogs‘ release comes on Oct. 6 via OVO Sound and Republic Records. The set marks Drake’s eighth studio album as a solo artist, and his first solo album since Honestly, Nevermind arrived in June 2022. Five months later, he teamed up with 21 Savage on a joint LP, Her Loss. Both releases debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

