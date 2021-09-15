Halle Berry says her appearance 'hasn't spared me one heartbreak or heartache': 'I've had loss and pain'

Halle Berry opens up about how her new film Bruised is personal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Halle Berry is widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, but that doesn't mean she has been "spared any hardship" in life.

The 55-year-old actress talked with the New York Times about her new film Bruised, which also serves as her directorial debut, and how she relates to her character. The film follows Jackie, a former MMA champion who returns to care for her 6-year-old son after abandoning him as an infant. And there are parts of Jackie's story Berry said she connects with.

"This is another battle I fought my whole life. That because I look a certain way that I've been spared any hardship. I've had loss and pain and a lot of hurt in my life. I've had abuse in my life," she explained, referencing previous domestic violence she faced in a relationship. "I get really frustrated when people think because I look a certain way that I haven’t had any of those real-life experiences because I absolutely have."

Berry continued, "This hasn't spared me one heartbreak or heartache or fearful or tearful moment, trust me."

The Oscar winner fought to make and star in the film after Blake Lively passed on the lead role.

"I loved it because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard," Berry shared. "I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight."

She added, "I understand being marginalized as a Black woman and the anger, resentment, fear and frustration that comes with all of that. If I could put all of that into this movie, all the things that I know so well, then I knew I could create a character that will not only be real, but will resonate with women of different races, too."

Bruised hits theaters on Nov. 17 before dropping on Netflix one week later.