Actress Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are finally working out the terms of their divorce after battling it out for over eight years.

The former couple has been arguing over details like custody of their son, finances, and such on. Although the specifics of their agreement were originally not filed in open court, The Blast has obtained exclusive documents revealing new details about their settlement.

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez Agree To Terms For Custody Of Their Son and Child Support

Halle Berry Agrees To Pay Olivier Martinez $8,000 A Month In Child Support

According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple has reached a custody agreement concerning their son, Maceo, who is still a minor. The former couple will share joint physical custody of Maceo. In addition, the "Catwoman" actress will continue to pay for his education so long as he remains in private school.

"In exercising joint legal custody, each Party shall consult and cooperate with the other to reach a mutual agreement with respect to issues affecting Maceo 's health, education, and welfare and neither Party shall make unilateral decisions impacting Maceo," reads the court document. "Each Party shall keep the other Party informed of all matters pertaining to Maceo's health and/or illness, education, and general welfare."

In addition, the court documents state that the "Monster's Ball" actress will remain in control over her son's U.S. passport. Oliver will be given control over his French passport. However, the court filing notes that "Upon request, the passport shall be surrendered to the Party traveling with Maceo. Neither Party shall withhold Maceo's passports from the other Party if the passports are needed."

Maceo's Country of Habitual Residence has been listed as the United States, while California has been listed as his home state, which is required to be listed under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act. The documents also note that Maceo’s county of residence is Los Angeles and that he is not allowed to be moved out of the county without the written consent of the other party or an order from the court.

The custody of Maceo is a bit more flexibility during school holidays and notes that the former couple "shall exercise custody of Maceo on a two-week on/two-week off basis," adding, "The Party working on location shall bear all expenses related to any travel by Maceo to and from their work location, including the cost of tutors and nannies as necessary."

The Former Couple Is Not 'Allowed' To Speak Negatively In Front Of Their Son

In addition, the former couple is agreeing not to " shall speak in a negative, disrespectful, disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about, the other Party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do same, to Maceo, in the presence of Maceo, or within Maceo's hearing range." The legal papers go on to say that both Halle and Oliver " shall use their best efforts to ensure that all other family members, friends, and other third parties comply with this provision. Neither Party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner about the other Party in the public arena or social media."

In terms of child support, which started on March 15, 2023, the "Die Another Day" actress will pay Oliver $8,000 per month. Starting on April 1, 2023, Halle Berry also has to pay Oliver 4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000, as and for additional child support for Maceo. The additional child support is to be paid in two equal installments by no later than December 1 of every year. So, for example, in the year 2023, any additional child support will have to be paid by December 1, 2024.

The "X-Men" actress is also agreeing to pay the full amount for any of her son's extracurricular activities, such as soccer. Those payments will not be paid to Oliver. Instead, she will give that money directly to the institution that is providing the services for her son. Halle Berry has also agreed to reimburse Oliver's 2023 payment for their son's soccer program after Oliver provides proof that the payment does not exceed $3,500. According to the court documents, the "Gothika" actress is also required to reimburse her ex-husband for Maceo's 2023-2024 school tuition.

The 57-year-old actress will also continue to provide medical and dental health insurance for her son; however, it is noted that the Family Code requires both Halle and Oliver to contribute financially to Maceo's support, adding that "Olivier shall take reasonable action to become employed to contribute to Maceo's support."

The former couple had been married from 2013 to 2016. In 2015, Halle and Olivier announced their divorce, saying in a joint statement, “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son.” At the time, they had agreed to share joint custody of their son, saying that they would “share custody as is in the best interest of the child.”