Halle Bailey Celebrates Birth Of First Child With Boyfriend DDG: 'The Greatest Thing'

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, have welcomed their first child, Halo.

The singer and actor shared a photo on Saturday featuring her holding the newborn’s hand with a gold bracelet that reads “Halo.”

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” “The Little Mermaid” star wrote on Instagram.

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also shared the picture on Instagram.

“my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love baby halo,” he wrote.

In response to the news, social media users on X, formerly Twitter, jokingly pointed out that DDG may have pulled a reverse April Fools’ Day prank. On April 1, 2023, he shared a picture of a sonogram along with the caption, “can’t wait to be your dad 😭😭❤️.” Some users did not believe the post, with one saying: “Halle might be with you rn but she’ll never ever give you a child baby bro.”

The announcement comes roughly two years after Bailey and DDG kicked off relationship rumors when they were spotted together at an Usher concert during his Las Vegas residency.

The pair later went official when the rapper shared photos and clips of the singer on Instagram to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest love you forever @hallebailey,” he wrote in March 2022.

“u will make me cry again,” the singer replied in the comments.

The two went on to hit the red carpet together at the 2022 BET Awards.

In November last year, Bailey denied she was pregnant after fans claimed that she had a “pregnancy nose.” Rumors about the artist being pregnant sparked in September when she was seen rocking a long, oversized dress to the MTV Video Music Awards.

In a cover story for British Vogue last year, Bailey referred to her relationship with DDG as “deeply sacred.”

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she said.

“What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the centre of your world. I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.”

Related...