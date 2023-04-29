Haley Lu Richardson Checks In on Her White Lotus Character's Possible Fate

Haley Lu Richardson hopes that Portia was able to get it together after all.



As The White Lotus star will readily admit, her character—the misguided assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya during the show's second season—didn't always have the best judgment during their time away. And when it comes to Portia's fate after her boss' tragic death and her own near-kidnapping, the actress hopes that she's come to terms with the whole ordeal.

"I would hope that she's gone to the police and told them all the things that she went through," Haley exclusively told E! News. "I would hope that she's been as honest as possible, but she doesn't have the best inkling. She's not the most confident gal, so I'm not a hundred percent sure."

But as the 28-year-old noted, there's simply still a lot to unpack.

"I think she needs more time to really see her situation from all angles and take responsibility for her part that she had to play in that and her own agency and her own life," the Edge of Seventeen actress continued. "So, I think she might need a little bit more time. But she was pretty humbled, I don't know!"

Aside from her character's unforgettable story, Haley's time with the cast and creator Mike White in Sicily proved to be memorable for many reasons, which include the dreamy location itself. And though filming for hours on end can prove to be tiresome, she shared that it only took one glimpse at her surroundings to check back in.

"I would just open my eyes and look around and we were on some Sicilian cliff during the sunset, and I'd be like, ‘Wow, I'm like really, truly fortunate right now to just be here,'" Haley explained. "Not just working on this show, but I've been dying to work with Mike for years and the show is such a unique, incredible show to be a part of. Those moments were honestly probably the most incredible for me to just remember to be present and how lucky I am."

As for the present, the Ravenswood alum, who teamed up Cuervo for their "Go Off This Cinco" campaign in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, is all about staying in the moment—which is why their partnership featuring a giveaway of Y2K flip phones and thousands in cash for Cuervo cocktails was a match made in heaven.

"I love tequila, big fan, first of all," Haley said. "Also, my mom, her favorite tequila ever has always been Jose Cuervo and Cuervo Gold, specifically, and that was a plus."

But as Haley put it, she was also inspired by the brand's goal of socializing in the moment, highlighting that having a throwback flip-phone can be quite useful now more than ever.

"You just hang out with your friend and that's how I try to live my life and hang out with my friends," she continued. "I'm excited for other people to try that out too."

Cuervo fans can enter to win their very own flip phone and "Go Off This Cinco" right here starting April 28.