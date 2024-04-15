Hailey Bieber Takes the Pantsless Trend to the Desert in Two Cool Coachella Looks

Coachella basically doubled as a Hailey Bieber fashion show—which basically tripled as a master class in pantsless dressing. Suffice it to say, we’ve been taking style notes all weekend.

The Rhode founder’s looks were part preppy, part sporty, part coquette, and part biker girl, but all pantsless. She took to Instagram to post a carousel of images showing the range of the celebrity-loved trend.

Starting with the cover slide, she put her inner rock star front and center in a monochromatic black outfit composed of an oversize, boxy leather jacket over a simple black T-shirt and the ittiest-bittiest pair of matching shorts. She made her look even more desert-ready by adding a pair of chunky black leather boots and high white socks. As for beauty, Hailey went full glam in bronzy, glowy makeup complete with sun-kissed cheeks and a matte mauve-pink lip, and styled her light brown lob down, straight, and voluminous with a middle part. The all-black look served a perfect backdrop to her cool neon-teal manicure, which literally glowed in the dark. She shared another photo of the look to her Instagram Story with the caption “the category is: comfort.” May we add that it’s also fabulous?

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram

In other snaps, the model showed off a second outfit, posing next to a Rhode photo booth from the Coachella-adjacent Revolve Festival. This time, she brought a pop of color in a striped St. Patrick’s Day–green short-sleeved jersey, paired with tiny, dainty white shorts with a delicate lace hem, white ankle socks, and glossy black Mary Jane shoes, for some feminine touches. She accessorized with several diamond rings, a gold watch, a colorful beaded bracelet, chunky gold hoop earrings, and narrow shades with silver frames and red-tinted lenses. She finished everything off with rosy makeup and a slicked-back bun.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram

Keeping up the sporty vibe, Hailey also shared photos of a third Coachella outfit to her Instagram Story. She might have been in California, but she was repping New York in a Yankees bomber jacket, layered over a cropped white tank top and paired with navy blue work pants. She accented the ensemble with a cheetah-print scarf that she tied around her head over a red and blue Fila baseball cap and narrow black shades.

courtesy of Hailey Bieber via Instagram

In addition to showcasing the versatility of the pantsless fad, Hailey also showed the versatility of her new Rhode lip balm phone case, including a cheeky photo of a cigarette sitting in the lip balm holder.

