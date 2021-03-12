Hailey Bieber Launches YouTube Channel: ‘I Control What’s Going Out There…That Feels Freeing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Wagmeister
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hailey Rhode Bieber is launching her own YouTube channel with OBB Pictures.

The model and host’s channel launches Friday, and will feature a wide range of short-form content, including lifestyle tips, beauty tutorials, social causes and a talk show called “Who’s in My Bathroom?” — a show hosted from Bieber’s own bathroom in her home where she invites her famous friends for off-the-cuff interviews and antics. Content will be regularly rolled out through 2021 with new videos released bi-weekly.

More from Variety

Speaking for the first time about her new project, Bieber tells Variety in an exclusive conversation that she wanted to create her YouTube channel so that she could control her own narrative and show viewers who she really is — not the version of herself that is created by the media or rumored about on social media.

“With the YouTube channel, I get to control what’s going out there,” Bieber tells Variety. “I’m comfortable with every single piece of content going out, and that really feels freeing for me because I’m not in control of 90% of what’s talked about me and said about me and articles written about me. I don’t control that and I can’t control it, and I think I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve let that go.”

For Bieber, the appeal of her own YouTube channel was creating a destination for her fans to have fun, while getting a major glimpse into her multi-faceted life with the help of those closest to her.

Bieber’s first “Who’s in My Bathroom?” guest is her best friend Kendall Jenner. In the episode, the two will discuss how their friendship started, play a game of “Never Have I Ever” and cook mac ‘n cheese — yes, in the bathroom.

Other episodes will feature Bieber’s glam team getting her head-to-toe ready for a fake red carpet event (it is a pandemic, after all), and Bieber shamelessly going through her fashion fails throughout the years.

It won’t all be fun and games. Bieber, who has recently shared her mega-multi-million Instagram platform with activists to shine a light on politics and the Black Lives Matter movement, is very passionate about mental health awareness.

“We’re going to be having a conversation together surrounding social media and mental health,” Bieber says about an episode featuring her in conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons.

Bieber’s partnership with OBB Pictures comes after the multimedia production company teamed with her husband, global pop icon Justin Bieber, on “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which had the most-viewed YouTube Originals premiere of all time, along with the special documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.”

OBB Pictures is the film and TV arm of OBB Media, which was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and filmmaker Michael D. Ratner. The multimedia production company is also home to OBB Sound, OBB Branded and OBB Cares, specializing in TV, digital, film, podcasts, branded content and social good. OBB Pictures is also behind Kevin Hart’s interview series “Cold as Balls” and Demi Lovato’s hotly-anticipated YouTube Originals docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” which will make its world premiere, headlining SXSW next week.

Bieber will serve as an executive producer on her YouTube channel with Ratner, Scott Ratner, Arlen Konopaki, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Raquel Dominguez. Ratner co-created the flagship bathroom show with Bieber, and directed the first several episodes, including the debut episode with Jenner. (Ratner and OBB Pictures are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.)

“I’m excited for the many different genres that we’re going to go into here,” Ratner says of launching the YouTUbe channel with Bieber, who he’s been friends with for years. “If you’re looking for fun or thought-provoking conversation, or if you’re a fan of Hailey’s, you should check out the channel because you’re in for some really fun, great stuff.”

Why did you want to start your own YouTube channel?

Bieber: I think what the media and social media does is try to twist who Hailey is into who they want me to be. Whereas I think that the YouTube platform gives me the opportunity to tell it how I want to tell it and in the most genuine way possible without anybody else trying to turn it into what they want to turn it into.

Have you seen the Britney Spears documentary? So much about that was how the media framed her narrative. Nowadays, it’s so great that with social media and with platforms like YouTube, you can say, “This is who I am.”

Bieber: I haven’t seen the Britney documentary yet. And I love Britney Spears. She was the first concert I ever went to. I idolized her as a kid. And I feel so bad. I feel sad for her that this is what was done to her, and it makes me upset for her. For her, it was on a whole different level, but I can only speak of what I’ve been through personally myself…when we [she and Justin Bieber] first got back together, when we first got married, there were a lot of narratives going around. There were a lot of people creating all these things that were just so not real and just not true. And I’m the type of person where I really care about the truth behind something.

How did you deal with that?

Bieber: I had to basically go through the process of letting go, of trying to set the story straight because it’s just never going to stop, essentially. I fight for the people that I love and I care about the people in my life, and when I feel like a story is being twisted or is not true, I cared to set it straight. And I had to kind of just get over that. If there are times where it makes sense to put something to rest or to correct a rumor, then I will in a very casual way. But I’m just so done fighting with people on social media or fighting against the media because it’s just never going to stop. It’s this giant machine that is never, ever going to end.

How will your own YouTube channel be different from that vicious machine?

Bieber: This is a space where I get to talk about whatever I want — what’s important to me, my life, my friends, my relationship. And it’s coming straight from my mouth, so nobody can twist that.

You both worked together on “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” Was it during that time that the idea for this YouTube channel came up?

Ratner: [Hailey] was the breakout star of “Seasons.” I think everybody gravitated toward her scenes and in her interview. After the success of “Seasons,” Hailey and I were talking about just doing more content together. And when she had this idea to create a channel, I loved it. Hailey had the vision. She said, “I want to talk about everything from politics to faith, having fun.” I thought, “Wow, we could create this whole channel and have true classical programming here, like a real network.” And that was really exciting.

Bieber: I think what’s really cool is [Michael] really knows my story. He knew my whole story between Justin and I from start to marriage. He knows so much about me and about my life. When we’re filming for all the YouTube stuff together, it’s so natural because I’m so comfortable because this is my friend at the end of the day.

How did the idea for “Who’s in My Bathroom?” come about?

Bieber: When we were brainstorming about the YouTube channel, it was actually in one of the initial calls that I was like, “I really have this idea about doing something in the bathroom.” So, we had this idea, and what’s more perfect than in the world of quarantining and COVID than being at your house and you’re having guests safely come and just have this conversation? I just want it to feel really unconventional — we’re doing things in the bathroom that don’t really make sense.

Like making mac ‘n cheese with Kendall Jenner?

Bieber: Yeah, like making mac ‘n cheese and then playing “Never Have I Ever.” It’s so silly and it’s so fun, and I think very unexpected. But the filming does actually happen in the bathroom in the house that I live at. Currently, our house is under construction, so we’re renting a house, and it ended up being really perfect because the bathroom in this house is giant and it has a lot of space for making mac ‘n cheese.

Ratner: To invite a friend over into some of your personal space in a bathroom and have these really cool conversations that normally nobody would get to see, it was just a great, fun idea. And I don’t think there’s anything else out there quite like it.

Your first guest is your best friend, Kendall Jenner. Tell me about having her on your show.

Bieber: The episode with Kendall is so funny. Genuinely, we’re crying. She was crying, laughing so hard, tears are falling onto her. The whole room was cracking up laughing. We’re drinking tequila and getting tipsy.

Ratner: My favorite part of the Kendall episode is toward the later part of filming, she’s truly crying, laughing so hard, and she just belts out, “I hate this fucking show.”

Bieber: I remember there was this photo of Kendall and me on her 21st birthday, and we’re sitting on a sink in the bathroom at her birthday party and I remember the conversation we were having in the bathroom — we were chatting about a boy. I just I feel so much goes on in the bathroom. There’s so much banter that happens in the bathroom.

You are the first person to make it acceptable to host a talk show in the bathroom. But you’re right, it is a very personal space.

Bieber: When you’re getting ready with your friends to go out at night, you’re in the bathroom. When you’re in a relationship with someone, you guys are in the bathroom at the end of the night brushing your teeth together and chatting about your day. I just feel like it’s a place where so much genuine conversation happens in real life. And that’s why I wanted to base it off of that.

Who is your dream guest to have in your bathroom?

Bieber: It would be cool if I could have LeBron James in my bathroom, and we’re just decorating cupcakes or doing something so silly and weird that [people] would be like, “Why is this person sitting in a bathroom, making mac ‘n cheese or decorating cupcakes?”

What is some other type of content that you’ll have on the channel?

Ratner: I mean, it’s the internet, right? So we went and we scoured the internet for some of Hailey’s looks throughout the years and handed her different looks to comment on. I think it’s stuff like that where it’s just Hailey’s having fun and talking about all of these different things that are out there in the Twitterverse and whatnot.

Bieber: I don’t mind making fun of myself. I can look back on outfits I’ve worn and be like, “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Ratner: We would hand her some of these photos and actually have to wait for the crew to settle because she would laugh so hard at herself and then everybody else would laugh and then we’d have to reset. I think that kind of just speaks to the fun here. This is just a safe, fun environment to create.

What is one thing that nobody knows about Hailey that they’ll learn about her on her YouTube channel?

Ratner: I think people will be blown away by how funny she is. It’s not easy hosting a talk show. It’s just not. And her ability to navigate and be funny and relatable will really shine through in this series. I also think that she’s an incredibly well-rounded woman, and I think that she has so much to say on so many different subjects, and the way that she can go from cooking mac ‘n cheese in a bathroom to talking to a psychiatrist to talking about faith, it’s really incredible.

Hailey, what is one thing about yourself that you think nobody knows about you?

Bieber: I think what people are going to learn about me that they probably didn’t know before is just this quirky side to me that has always been such a genuine part of who I am, but I think I’ve felt in moments where I had to tone it down or “show your best and hide the rest.” I think my silliness is such a big part of who I am and being able to show who you are as genuinely as possible is such a strength. Something that I’m learning and growing into and getting more comfortable with is revealing those sides of me and showing people who I really am. And I hope that’s what gets taken away from this.

You’re really putting yourself out there this channel, but I’d imagine that there are some things that you want to hide and just keep sacred for yourself. What is something that you’ll never reveal and share with the world?

Bieber: I don’t know if there’s anything I think I need to hide, but like you said, there are things that in my relationship or in my relationship with my family, I don’t care to reveal everything. You have to be able to have some things for yourself. For me, there’s a balance in this world and in this industry of fighting for your privacy, and moments feel that much sweeter because they got to happen behind closed doors.

Is that a tough balance to strike while living a very public life?

Bieber: You can’t drive yourself crazy trying to hide either because I think when we first got married, especially, there was a big part of me that was trying so hard to keep everything private and hidden — let’s leave through this back door and go under a tunnel — and it just gets really exhausting sometimes.

There’s a certain point where you have to accept what your life is and you have to accept the fact that it is very public and then just find what works for you and find the happy medium. I don’t want to feel like everything has to be underground situations and back doors because it’s too much.

That was something that Justin helped me figure out a lot because he’s been dealing with it way longer than I have. He’s like, at a certain point, you have to kind of just accept, “Okay, when we walk out the front door, this is what’s going to be the situation, but then let’s find places and things that we can have for just us, like our home. And let’s make sure that wherever we settle down here, it’s going to be private, and that can be our getaway and that can be our escape.” And so, I think it’s just about balance, and I think it’s about finding what works for you as a person and for you as a couple.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Kaley Cuoco to Play Screen Legend Doris Day in Limited Series in Development at Warner Bros. Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    After their collective success with “The Flight Attendant,” Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions will again join forces with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television to develop the story of Doris Day as a limited series, having gotten the rights to A.E. Hotchner’s “Doris Day: Her Own Story.” Hotchner wrote the 1976 biography based on a […]

  • Matthew McConaughey on running for Texas governor: 'It's a very honorable consideration'

    The actor spoke with the "Today" show's Al Roker, who was in Texas reporting on the state's recovery from historic winter storms, about talk — including the star's own speculation — that he's considering running for governor of the state.

  • Okay, It Might Be Happening: Rihanna Reportedly Filed a Trademark for Fenty Hair

    It's no new music, but it's definitely *something.*

  • 'It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop': President Biden denounces attacks against Asian Americans

    In a primetime address, Joe Biden called out "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

  • U.S. lawmakers discuss antitrust exemption for media

    Lawmakers heard testimony on Friday over whether a bill aimed at helping news outlets negotiate with tech platforms was an appropriate way to help the struggling industry, including discussion of whether it should be restricted to smaller news organizations. Representative David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, said his bill to allow a broad array of news organizations to collectively negotiate with Alphabet's Google and Facebook in hopes of recouping ad revenues would be a "temporary solution to an urgent problem." Critics have expressed concern that joint negotiations with the platforms would strengthen the richest, most powerful media outlets and leave struggling smaller publications behind.

  • Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber have said about their marriage, so far

    The couple has spoken about waiting until marriage to have sex, and Justin called Hailey his "reward" after being celibate for over a year.

  • Drew Barrymore Discusses Mending Relationship with Her Formerly Estranged Mom: We're 'Good Now’

    "There's just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before," Drew Barrymore said

  • WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J COVID vaccine

    The World Health Organization granted an emergency use listing Friday for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. In a statement, the U.N. health agency said “the ample data from large clinical trials” shows the J&J vaccine is effective in adult populations. The emergency use listing comes a day after the European Medicines Agency recommended the shot be given the green light across the 27-country European Union.

  • Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The vote reflected the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden could have a tough time attracting GOP support.

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • Failure To Launch comes so close to working as a bizarre meta parody of rom-coms

    There are good rom-coms, bad rom-coms, and so-bad-they’re-good rom-coms. And then there’s Failure To Launch, a 2006 Matthew McConaughey/Sarah Jessica Parker vehicle so inexplicably bizarre it almost feels like a meta parody of every terrible romantic comedy trope. With a slight shift in tone, Failure To Launch could’ve beaten Michael Showalter’s rom-com spoof They Came Together to the punch by almost an entire decade. The genre was certainly rife for mockery by the mid-aughts, and with their respective reputations for frothy material, McConaughey and Parker would’ve been just the stars to deliver it. Instead, Failure To Launch—which celebrates its 15th anniversary this month—is an ostensibly sincere comedic romance that inadvertently creates a world in which every one of its characters is a full-on sociopath.

  • Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’ and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Land 2021 Razzie Nominations

    The Razzie Awards nominations for 2020 are here, recognizing the worst movies in a year that the Razzies acknowledge “sucked big time.” Robert Downey Jr. in “Dolittle” and Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy) both landed Worst Actor nominations. Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” led all movies with six nominations, including Worst Picture. Lindell picked up a nod for his election conspiracy film “Absolute Proof,” which OANN aired — but only with a disclaimer that the details in the movie should be taken as opinions, not facts. “Dolittle” was tied for the most nominations with the mafia film “365 Days,” which was also nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Michele Morrone) and Worst Actress (Anna-Maria Sieklucka). Also Read: Razzie Awards: Every Worst Picture 'Winner,' From 'Can't Stop the Music' to 'Cats' (Photos) Some other low lights of the Razzie nominations include perennial contender Adam Sandler, who was nominated for Worst Actor for “Hubie Halloween” and Worst Screen Combo for himself and “His Grating Simpleton Voice.” Though Sia’s film “Music” was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, the Razzies decided to nominate it for Worst Picture as well as Worst Actress for Kate Hudson. Also nominated for Worst Picture were Lindell’s “Absolute Proof” and the horror remake “Fantasy Island.” Other potential Oscar contenders who scored nominations include Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” For “Borat,” Rudy Giuliani was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo alongside Maria Bakalova. Also Read: Maria Bakalova on Her 'Completely Insane' Journey From Bulgaria to 'Borat' Prizes for the 41st annual Razzie Awards will be handed out the night before the Oscars, on Saturday, April 24. Last year, Tom Hooper’s “Cats” swept the field with six awards, including Worst Picture. Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below: WORST PICTURE “365 Days” “Absolute Proof” “Dolittle” “Fantasy Island” “Music” WORST ACTOR Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof Michele Morrone – 365 Days Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween David Spade – The Wrong Missy WORST ACTRESS Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream Kate Hudson – Music Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island Maggie Q – Fantasy Island Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984 Maddie Ziegler – Music WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night WORST SCREEN COMBO Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – “Borat Subsequent Movie-Film” Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween WORST DIRECTOR Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy Sia – Music WORST SCREENPLAY 365 Days All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies Dolittle Fantasy Island Hillbilly Elegy WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey) Dolittle (Remake) Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”) Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid) Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel) Read original story Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’ and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Land 2021 Razzie Nominations At TheWrap

  • Eva Longoria, 45, Glows In No-Makeup Instagram Celebrating #FreshFaceFriday

    Her skincare priority? SPF.

  • 10 Best Beaches in Maui

    Our picks for where to catch the sun, the surf, and everything in between.Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler

  • Facebook, Google fight bill that would help U.S. news industry

    Lobbyists for Facebook and Google threw their weight against new U.S. legislation that seeks to aid struggling news publishers by allowing them to negotiate collectively against the tech companies over revenue sharing and other deals. U.S. lawmakers introduced the plan in Congress on Wednesday to address a perceived power imbalance between news outlets and the tech giants. Google, which declined comment on the proposal, launched a website https://blog.google/supportingnews#overview on Thursday asserting it is "one of the world's biggest financial supporters of journalism" by virtue of the ad revenue and content licensing fees it provides to media.

  • This Little Fires Everywhere Star Is Playing Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

    After starring alongside Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere, this actress will play Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady. Read on to find out who it is!

  • Rosamund Pike Says She Buries Her Awards in Her Garden: 'I Think It's Awkward' to Display Them

    The actress won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her role in I Care A Lot

  • Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

    The story of Doha Sabah Abdallah's personal tragedy and loss deeply resonated with Pope Francis during his historic visit last weekend to the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once devastated by Islamic State group militants. Back in 2014, her son's death alerted the town's Christian community to the impending IS onslaught. A mortar shell fired by the militants as they approached Qaraqosh struck outside Abdallah’s house, killing her son and two cousins playing in the front yard.

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger talks latest film 'Moxie,' confirms dad Arnold quotes himself around the house, too

    Fifteen years after a modest first film role, Patrick Schwarzenegger continues to climb Hollywood ranks.

  • The super-rare Animal Crossing Edition of the Nintendo Switch is in stock at QVC — and it comes with over 10 accessories

    This special Nintendo Switch console also comes with the super-popular video game.