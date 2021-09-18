Hailey Bieber shuts down claims that Justin is mean to her: 'I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me'

Hailey Bieber shut down rumors that her husband Justin is unkind to her. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber is addressing the rumors that there is strife in her marriage.

The model, who quietly married her longtime friend Justin Bieber in 2018 after the two reignited their on again, off again romance earlier that year, appeared on 4D with Demi Lovato to speak with the “Cool For the Summer” singer about her relationship with the artist.

“There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Hailey explained. “It's so far from the truth, and it's the complete and utter opposite.”

While Justin has often gushed over his wife on social media, some fans have pointed to a video filmed in Las Vegas as evidence that he is unkind to Hailey. The video, which was taken after Justin appeared on stage for a concert, showed the “Sorry” singer speaking passionately to his wife, which some interpreted as him yelling at her.

One person who had allegedly witnessed the ordeal in person tweeted of the situation, “I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things.”

At the time, Hailey also shut down the gossip on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of her and Justin kissing along with the caption, “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

Hailey seemed to allude to that drama in her conversation with Lovato, explaining, "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?'"