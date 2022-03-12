Hailey Bieber says she has 'recovered completely' after doctors discovered a blood clot in her brain

Hailey Bieber shared she is recovering after doctors discovered a small blood clot in her brain. (Photo: Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber is sharing her experience after doctors discovered a blood clot in her brain.

The model, 25, who is married to Justin Bieber , 28, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 12 to detail the health scare, writing, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She called the experience one of the “scariest moments” she had ever been through, but said that she is “home now and doing well.”

“I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

While Justin did not specifically post about his wife’s recent health scare, he did post an Instagram photo of her on the day of her hospitalization for International Women’s Day, writing in the caption, “Everyday is womens day. love u hails and mom.”

Bieber recently opened up to The Wall Street Journal about feeling pressure to move forward with her family life now that she and Justin, who she wed in a courthouse ceremony in 2018 before having a larger celebration the following year, are settled into married life.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” she explained. “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”