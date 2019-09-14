Hailey Baldwin Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Justin Bieber: '1 Year of Being Your Mrs.'

Happy anniversary, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

On Friday night, Baldwin, 22, celebrated her first year of marriage with the musician by sharing a series of photos of the two on her Instagram Stories. In the first photo, the model sweetly gives Bieber, 25, a kiss on the cheek.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned the loving photo.

In the second photo, Bieber and Baldwin share a sweet moment inside a mirrored room. A third snap, captioned “my heart,” shows Bieber kissing his wife on the cheek. Baldwin also shared a photo of the two sharing a loving embrace, and posing in front of the night sky.

On his own Instagram Story, Bieber shared a video seemingly showing himself and Baldwin leaving for a getaway with their suitcases.

The couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. To mark their anniversary, the pair will have a second religious ceremony later this month, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

