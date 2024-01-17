'Had to do underwater pics': Halle Bailey gives fans first look into private pregnancy

Halle Bailey and DDG are seen at Gucci during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22, 2023, in Milan, Italy.

Singer-actress Halle Bailey, who welcomed her first child with rapper DDG earlier this month after successfully keeping her pregnancy out of the media, has released a first-glimpse into her pregnancy for fans to enjoy.

A short clip uploaded to Instagram Monday shows the 23-year-old new mom posing underwater, swimming gracefully to reveal her baby bump in two maternity outfits.

"🧜🏽‍♀️missing my belly already 💜but i obviously had to do underwater pics 😉," Bailey captioned the post.

Other than her baby announcement, this is the first we've seen of Bailey's journey to motherhood.

She and DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., announced the arrival of their son, Halo, in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 6. The photo shows the newborn's hand decorated by a bracelet engraved with his name.

"even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo," Bailey wrote in the caption.

Bailey and DDG went public with their love in March 2022 when the rapper shared a romantic tribute for Bailey’s 22nd birthday on Instagram, USA TODAY previously reported.

Fans began speculating a year into their relationship whether the two were expecting based on how "The Little Mermaid" actress was showing up online. Bailey did not cave to the pressure but addressed the issue by thanking her "real supporters," in an Instagram Story shared last month.

"Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously, I appreciate you," the actress wrote.

More celebrities announcing on their own terms

April 27, 2023: Rihanna attends Paramount Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Rihanna hinted to fans ahead of last year's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday that she'd be bringing a special guest for her performance, most expected it to be another famous face, USA TODAY's Rasha Ali previously reported. It soon became evident that the singer was expecting, as she pointed at and caressed her baby bump throughout the show.

Whether the announcement comes on stage as with Rihanna, Beyoncé in 2017, Cardi B in 2021 and Keke Palmer last year on "Saturday Night Live," or on a social media platform as many celebrities are choosing to do, famous expectant moms are taking full control over their announcements.

"I think the decentralization of the media over the last decade has led to stars using their own platforms to tell their stories, using their own authentic voices and taking control of their messaging," entertainment expert Dan Wakeford shared with USA TODAY's Rasha Ali.

The strategy benefits fans too, Wakeford says, who have direct access to their favorite stars and what they choose to share. And the celebrities? Well, they no longer have to rely on media outlets to distribute their news.

Edward Segarra, Anika Reed and Rasha Ali contributed to this story.

