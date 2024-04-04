H from Steps: Is his statue really going up in Cowbridge?

H from Steps claimed to be "bowled over" by the idea of a statue of him [Getty Images]

He's the Steps star who's sold millions of records - but could Ian H Watkins really be getting a 5, 6, 7, 8ft statue in his honour in a genteel Welsh town?

His H nickname stands for hyperactive, but some in Cowbridge are asking if the relevant H is at the start of hoax.

The story went viral after appearing in local media on Wednesday - which was two days after April Fool's Day.

And it may or may not be a tragedy, but the local council said it has had no applications for an 8ft H statue.

The group behind the proposals is said to go by the name Cultural Cowbridge - although BBC Wales inquiries failed to find anyone who had heard of it.

According to those reports, the statue would go up outside The Bear Hotel in the centre of the Vale of Glamorgan town.

But The Bear owner Julian Hitchcock said he had no inkling, and it "ruined my cereal" when he heard his hotel mentioned when the story was discussed on BBC Radio 2.

The singer has been with Steps since the five-piece released their debut single 5, 6, 7, 8 in 1997, and went on to years of chart success with hits like Tragedy. These days he is also a possibly unlikely member of Cowbridge with Llanblethian Town Council, and to prove it, his photo is on the council's website alongside the other members.

In a post on Instagram the 47-year-old - who is originally who is from the Rhondda Cynon Taf village of Cwmparc - said he was "absolutely bowled over" by the statue idea.

He said: "Super proud of this! It'll be a little strange seeing myself across the street when I pop into town!

"If little Ian, from the Rhondda could see this, he would be blown away! Thanks to everyone for your wonderful messages!"

Fellow singers were quick to congratulate him, with singers Sophie Ellis Bextor writing: "Amazing! Congratulations", Debbie Gibson posting: "I'm coming to take a picture with your statue someday. But not before I meet the real you! Congrats!", and Myleene Klass adding: "This is incredible!"

But Mr Hitchcock admitted he would be shocked if the statue did appear in "sleepy old Cowbridge" - a market town once described by The Sunday Times as the best place to live in Wales.

"But the pavement outside the hotel is nothing to do with me," said Mr Hitchcock. "So, if the council see fit to deem H worthy of a statue then so be it. H has done lots of good things for Cowbridge.

"As have lots of other people."

Cowbridge singer and actor Aubrey Parsons believed it was "a wind-up".

"I don't think anyone has ever heard of the group Cultural Cowbridge," he said.

There were, he thought, others were "more deserving of a statue" even though he said H had done a lot for the town, including founding the town's Pride event in 2022.

But he did not believe it: "It can't be right, it's up there with the spaghetti trees and the Cottingley fairies."

Eliza Hog, social media manager for Cowbridge's Jon Ian boutique, said it was the "talk of the town".

"I don't know if it's a hoax, I thought it's close to April Fool's so maybe it's that," she said.

Mae Ballantyne, a resident for 49 years, had never heard of Cultural Cowbridge.

"I hope it's a hoax as there are more deserving people," she said. "Because otherwise you'll have a crowd of old ladies knocking down statues and tearing up chairs."

Duke of Wellington pub assistant manager Andy Ingram said: "H is a great personality, he's always chirpy and always got time for a chat when he comes in the pub.

"But I don't think the statue should be outside The Bear. It needs to be near the town hall. Maybe on the Pride bench and people could have a photo on there with the statue."

Lynne Chamberlain, who lives opposite The Bear, would oppose any statue plans. She called it "a stupid idea" and believed an H statue should go elsewhere: "Then I wouldn't have to look at it every morning".

Suzanne Cumpston, of Cowbridge's Sam Smith Travel, said: "Can't help thinking this is an out-of-date April fool."

The town council posted on Instagram: "Cowbridge Town Council are aware of a story in the press regarding a statue outside of The Bear Hotel.

"The council has not received notification of any planning applications for the statue."

The council's deputy town clerk, Clair Davis, believed it was an "April fool's prank published too late".

It was, she added, "absolutely nothing to do with us".

"I've spoken to a lady from Vale of Glamorgan council and she has received a complaint about it because of a statue being placed in the middle of Cowbridge," Ms Davis said.

Neither was Ms Davis aware of Cultural Cowbridge.

"We've Googled them and cannot come up with anything," she said.

A Vale of Glamorgan council spokesman said: "I think it was an April fool."

H has been approached for comment, and no contact details could be found for Cultural Cowbridge to ask for one.