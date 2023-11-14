H.E.R. Will Release ‘The Glass’ Cover on Foo Fighters Double Single

2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

H.E.R’s magnetic take on the Foo Fighters single “The Glass” was first previewed when she joined the band on Saturday Night Live in October. Following the performance, the singer and songwriter laid the track down on her own in the studio. On Friday, Nov. 17, H.E.R.’s solo rendition of “The Glass” will be made available on streaming as the A-side of Foo Fighters’ double single release.

The other side of the record will contain the original Foo Fighters recording of “The Glass,” which appeared on their studio album But Here We Are, released earlier this year. The record marked their first release following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Frontman Dave Grohl recorded drums across the project in his bandmate’s absence.

H.E.R.’s appearance on “The Glass” during their SNL performance added not only her vocal presence but also guitar contributions from the enigmatic musician. Her studio recording, as described in a release, is “a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original.”

Rock has been a familiar and comfortable ground for H.E.R. over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the singer performed as part of a medley during Chaka Khan’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Delving into the iconic musician’s Rufus era, she performed “Ain’t Nobody” and “Sweet Thing” while also playing guitar on both records.

Foo Fighters have been in a collaborative mood over the last few months, particularly in the live space. During their headlining appearance at Boston Calling, the band was joined by Shane Hawkins, Taylor Hawkins’s son. At Bonnaroo in Tennessee, they welcomed Paramore’s Hayley Williams to the stage.

