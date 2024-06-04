How Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Spent Her 1st Hours of Freedom: 'We Consummated Our Marriage'

After Ryan Scott Anderson picked up Blanchard from prison, the pair spent the night together in a hotel

JC Olivera/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard, left, and Ryan Scott Anderson

The first episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up takes viewers behind the scenes of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's December 2023 prison release and the first night she shared with her now-estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

In the premiere episode, Anderson is seen heading to the Chillicothe, Mo., prison where Blanchard spent eight years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her mother's death in 2016.

The pair seemed happy to see each other and spent the night together in a hotel before going to see Blanchard's family the following morning.

In the morning when a producer asks Anderson and Blanchard how the night was, Anderson responds: "Great, we got to love on each other." Then, Blanchard replies, "We got to consummate our marriage" with a laugh. Anderson then adds: "We did get to do that. She was so nervous."

Blanchard is also seen learning how to send a text on a cell phone at the hotel. "This is my first cell phone," Blanchard tells Anderson while laughing.

The couple tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. After Blanchard's prison release, Blanchard and Anderson were living together for roughly three months in Louisiana before they separated.

Shortly after, Blanchard confirmed that she was back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. Urker will appear in the new series too, according to the trailer for the show.

You can watch new episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

