Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Been Ordered to Leave the State of Missouri by Her Parole Officer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been ordered by police to leave the state of Missouri immediately.

According to TMZ, Blanchard was told by her parole officer that she and her family had to get out of Missouri. There's no official word on the decision for her exit, but local law enforcement officials spoke to the state corrections unit and notified them they wanted her to leave to avoid any security issues due to her popularity.

Blanchard has been in Missouri since her arrest in connection to the murder of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who exposed her to excessive medical treatment and made her believe she had several illnesses as a child.

Because she's being forced to leave the state, Blanchard won't be able to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. According to TMZ, she's upset since she, along with her husband, had tickets for the game and even had merch to wear on Sunday. She was also hoping to meet Taylor Swift, but that likely won't happen as she'll be heading to another state.

People will get a chance to hear more of Blanchard's story with the new documentary titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, that's releasing through the Lifetime network. The show will be a 3-night event that'll touch on Blanchard helping plan the murder of her mother.

Blanchard served eight years and was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, earlier this week.

