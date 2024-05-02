Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Isn't Rushing into Marriage with 'Wonderful Boyfriend': 'I've Got to Get Divorced First' (Exclusive)

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker shortly after she announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson on March 28

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is feeling confident and comfortable in her own skin a month after separating from her husband.

On May 1, PEOPLE caught up with Blanchard, 32, at Lifetime's Television Academy For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles.

"I'm just enjoying my time traveling," Blanchard, who resides in Louisiana, tells PEOPLE. "I don't get to travel very often because I am on parole, so I have to get permission from my [parole officer] to travel, so I'm just enjoying tonight."

With newly minted blonde hair and dressed in a red blazer, Blanchard said she has been having a great time experiencing new firsts in her life, such as going to the beach, shopping at Sephora and attending a New Orleans jazz festival in late April with her dad, stepmom and her "wonderful boyfriend" Ken Urker, who Blanchard was once engaged to.



Blanchard was spotted with Urker shortly after she announced her separation from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana special education teacher, on March 28. After Blanchard's December 2023 prison release, Blanchard and Anderson were living together for roughly three months before they separated.

In regards to the physical changes Blanchard has recently underwent — including rhinoplasty — she told PEOPLE they're all a part of her ongoing evolution.



"I had been wanting to go through a physical transformation to separate myself from the old Gypsy," Blanchard said, "I felt like, you know, going into prison, growing my hair out, that was me evolving into my own back then, but then coming out of prison was another evolving moment for me. So I think that right now I'm very comfortable in the way I look, and I'm proud and I have confidence now."

Blanchard — who was a victim of Munchausen by proxy — pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring to murder Dee Dee with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.



When asked about marrying Urker, she confirmed the pair are not rushing into marriage. "I've got to get divorced first," Blanchard said with a laugh.

