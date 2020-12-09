Gwyneth Paltrow on why she stepped away from acting: 'It's just not who I am'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her decision to step away from acting.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi on "Quarantined with Bruce" Tuesday, the actress and businesswoman discussed the point she stepped away from acting.

"I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out," she explained. "I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?"

She continued, "Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say and wear."

She added that the job is also "so transitory," making it hard "to plant roots."

"Like I'm such a homebody, you know, me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks," she said. "Like, it's just not who I am."

Paltrow, without using any direct names, also seemingly mentioned disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, with whom she worked on multiple projects including her Academy Award-winning film "Shakespeare in Love."

Paltrow accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in the fall of 2017, later revealing then-boyfriend Brad Pitt had subsequently threatened the producer.

"So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax," she said. "Like, so you take all those things."

"Yeah. A really rough boss," Bozzi chimed in.

She continued, "Yeah. So you're like, ‘I don't know if this is really my calling.’ So I'm still trying to parse out what came from what, and you know, where, how my life changed course. But I think that stew is a big piece of it."

Paltrow, who celebrated her 48th birthday in September, runs the lifestyle brand Goop, which recently released its holiday gift guide that includes a a $1,995 Ouija Board, a $75 "This Smells Like My Prenup" candle and more out-there items.

