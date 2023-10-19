Gwyneth Paltrow Weighs In on Nepo Baby Debate: ‘Nothing Wrong With Doing What Your Parents Do’

Gwyneth Paltrow has entered the nepo baby chat.

The Oscar-winning actress and business mogul, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director-producer Bruce Paltrow , weighed in during an interview with Bustle published Wednesday.

Paltrow called the term “nepo baby” an “ugly moniker.” When addressing what it’s like for her 19-year-old daughter, Apple, to navigate her family, the actress said, “Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people. She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn.”

She continued, “But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’ The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

The Iron Man star added that the term is “kind of an ugly moniker” and that she hopes her children will “always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has recently become the center of conversation in Hollywood thanks to a 2022 New York Magazine cover story. Several celebrities chimed in to give their take on the topic including Lily Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis, the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, took to Instagram last year to post a lengthy statement. “The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” the actress wrote, later adding, “I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

In her own post, a series of tweets, Allen, concluded that “[n]epo babies have feelings,” too.

