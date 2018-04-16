Gwyneth Paltrow thanks friends for celebrating her love

Gwyneth said she and Brad feel like ‘the luckiest people on the planet’.

Gwyneth Paltrow has said thank you to her friends for helping celebrate her love with fiance Brad Falchuk.

The couple held a star-studded bash in Los Angeles at the weekend, and while it appears to have been an engagement party, there has been speculation the event was actually Paltrow and Falchuk’s wedding.

Paltrow has now posted a picture of the pair on Instagram and wrote: “Thank you #ryanmurphyfor the most incredible evening to celebrate our (heart emoji).

“There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you.

“Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us.

“We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness. (Photo Maya Meyers photography).”

Guests at the party in LA included Paltrow’s fellow celebrities Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Liv Tyler.

Film-maker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Hudson were also there.

Paltrow confirmed her engagement in January, and later shared an image of herself and Falchuk posing on the cover of her magazine GOOP, with the headline “In Deep”.

The engagement came almost four years after Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin split after a decade of marriage, a process they called “conscious uncoupling”.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together – daughter Apple and son Moses.