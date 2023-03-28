Gwyneth Paltrow's version of ski collision 'matches' laws of physics: expert

The Utah ski crash trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is heating up, as both sides attempt to prove they were not responsible for the collision that allegedly left Sanderson badly injured.

During Tuesday's testimony, Paltrow's lawyers called biomechanical engineer Irving Scher. He testified that the 50-year-old actress' version of the collision matched the laws of physics.

"For [Craig] Ramon's version, I couldn't get it to work," Scher told the jury. "It doesn't match with the laws of physics. The complete part of his testimony just doesn't fit."

Paltrow claimed in her testimony that Sanderson skied into her from behind, and they fell as if they were spooning to the right, landing with their heads uphill. However, Craig Ramon – the only person who claims to be an eyewitness to the collision – claimed Paltrow skied into Sanderson from behind. In his version of events, Sanderson fell forward, face planting in the snow with his skis spread eagle.

Gwyneth Paltrow testified Friday that Terry Sanderson skied into her from behind.

"So the key is either she would come out of the bindings or she would be stuck on Mr. Sanderson," Scher explained, referring to Ramon's version of events. "She wouldn't be able to move past him if her skis stayed on in various versions of this."

Everyone involved in the collision has maintained that Paltrow's and Sanderson's skis remained on throughout the accident.

"But even if [the bindings] didn't release, then her ski winds up getting trapped by his, and she can't move forward," the expert witness added. "And in many of these scenarios, her leg would get twisted in a really odd way that would likely create injuries."

Paltrow testified that she didn't have any injuries besides soreness and an overstretched knee.

On Monday, Paltrow's lawyers called into evidence a recreation video of the accident scene, as described from the vantage point of ski instructor Eric Christiansen.

Christiansen, who was hired by Paltrow to teach her then 9-year-old son Moses how to ski, confirmed that the animated video was an accurate representation of how he recalled the events of the day.

"When you're working with students, especially if they're children, you're always looking around. It's very much like driving, you're very aware of everything around you," Christiansen explained referring to why he originally noticed Sanderson making "round, and large and fairly fast" turns on the Deer Valley slope.

"The one thing this animation does not show is I actually watched him make several turns down. And that's what caught my eye…Mr. Sanderson has some very strong skiing skills, because he was skiing edge to edge," Christansen added of the plaintiff.

Christansen alleges that he was skiing on the left side of the "Bandana" trail with Moses while Paltrow was on the skiers' right, making "short-radius turns."

Throughout Christiansen's testimony, Paltrow's lawyer, Steve Owens, would pause and play the recreation, asking the ski instructor to confirm if what was being shown was indicative of that day.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, alleging she severely injured him when she collided with him on a trail at Deer Valley resort.

This illustration was shown in court to represent where each skier in the group was prior to the accident.

"They were on the slope, and she was underneath, and he was on top of her," Christiansen explained of how he discovered both Paltrow and Sanderson, after hearing a loud noise.

"They both had their heads uphill, both sets of skis were still on both she and Mr. Sanderson… Their skis were below them. And they were basically lying, pretty much on their backs," Christiansen explained.

Paltrow recalls realizing something was wrong when "two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me…My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening," she testified.

"I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’ My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened."

The testimony from Christiansen and Paltrow directly contradicts the testimony given by Ramon, who claims he saw the collision happen.

"We were skiing down the run, and then I heard this yell, this scream," he said. "I looked over … and then I see this skier just slam into the back of Terry, very hard. She hits him right directly in the back. His skis, the tips go out like this, and he falls face down kind of spread eagle."

Terry Sanderson testified that Gwyneth Paltrow hit him from behind.

Sanderson gave a similar recount, explaining. "There was nothing in front of me…I just remember everything was great, and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort."

"It was like somebody was out of control and hit a tree and was going to die, and that’s what I had until I was hit."

The retired optometrist said he was hit in the back and felt the two fists along with ski poles between his shoulder blades.

A general view of the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Paltrow and Sanderson's legal fight is a result of the 2016 ski collision that left Sanderson severely injured, according to the 2019 lawsuit. Jurors heard testimony last week from doctors speaking on Sanderson's medical condition prior to and following the collision.

Sanderson accuses the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

Sanderson originally sued the actress, Deer Valley Resort and an instructor for $3.1 million and claimed he was a victim of a hit-and-run. A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Paltrow has filed a countersuit, claiming that Sanderson previously admitted he didn't have a clear memory of the accident. The actress is seeking a judgment for attorney fees plus $1.