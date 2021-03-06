Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Brad Falchuk Are ‘Getting Better All the Time’ After COVID Diagnosis

Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Getting Better All the Time' After Contracting COVID Last Year With Husband

Paltrow recently celebrated COVID-safe 50th birthday for husband, Brad Falchuk, in Wyoming

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are still on the road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 last year.

During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV show!), while promoting Xeomin's new anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines, the 48-year-old actress opened up about some of their long-lasting symptoms.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, noting that she's also continued to deal with "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."



"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.



RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Gained A Lot of Weight Over COVID' but Has Lost 11 Lbs



The couple's improving health also made their recent celebration for Falchuck's 50th birthday even more meaningful.

"We actually were able to go skiing in Wyoming with a few friends on a COVID safe trip and it was amazing," she said. "It was so nice to celebrate him. He's such a special, amazing man."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Last month, the actress shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 "early on" last year — and was still dealing with "fatigue and brain fog."

"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," she wrote in a post on her Goop website. "So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Story continues

Paltrow went on to share that she's been putting extra focus on what she puts into her body, and has been trying to refrain from sugar and alcohol.

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she added.

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.