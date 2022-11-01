Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger's house as a kid: 'Don't tell him!'

Gwyneth Paltrow threw on a Winnie the Pooh costume Monday and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the actress and lifestyle mogul, who is a big fan of Halloween, revealed a few fond memories from the holiday.

Paltrow is the daughter of the late film director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, so when she was younger, trick-or-treating was an A-list affair.

“Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street,” Paltrow said. “We would knock on his door for candy.”

According to Paltrow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is originally from Austria, wasn’t much for handing out candy. Since Paltrow and her friends did not receive treats, they were legally bound by the rules of Halloween to play a trick on the Terminator star.

“We did end up T.P.-ing his house,” Paltrow said. “We did it, unfortunately, to a few houses there. But he was our pride and joy.”

Even though she spilled the beans on national television, Paltrow hoped it would just stay between her and Kimmel.

“Don't tell him,” she implored.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

