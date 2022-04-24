Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Chris Martin 'Came Up' with Their Daughter's Name Apple

Unknown

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing the story behind her daughter's name.

During an Instagram Q&A on Friday, the Iron Man star revealed her ex-husband, Chris Martin, was the one who suggested the former couple name their daughter, now 17, Apple.

When asked by a fan how she came up with the name, Paltrow, 49, replied, "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it."

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Ex Chris Martin 'Came Up' with Their Daughter's Name Apple: 'I Fell In Love With It'. https://www.instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow/

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

"I thought it was original and cool," she added. "I can't imagine her being called anything else."

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 16, with Martin, 45, and is also stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

Last month, in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, the Shallow Hal star paid tribute to her daughter Apple with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

gwyneth paltrow

gwyneth paltrow/instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses

"Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever," Paltrow began her caption alongside a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter.

"But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she continued, speaking of Apple. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

Last September, the Goop founder honored her daughter again with another post on Instagram on National Daughters Day.

"Oh man do I love you #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned a selfie of the look-alike duo.

Days later, she celebrated Moses on National Sons Day, sharing a cute selfie of the pair riding in a car together.

"Total heart melter #nationalsonday," she captioned the photo.