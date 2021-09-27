Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk writes heartfelt tribute for her 49th birthday

Brad Falchuk honors Gwyneth Paltrow on her birthday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brad Falchuk just shared quite the message honoring wife Gwyneth Paltrow on her 49th birthday — it's almost like he's a writer or something.

With equal parts sincerity and humor, Falchuk wrote about what he's learned from the Goop CEO as "a few things became clear" since living together. (They moved in together full-time a year into their marriage.)

"There are the obvious things — that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy — but also always has time for you. But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts," the Glee writer began, saying it's rare for a person to have both attributes.

"She may notice you need a hug and give you an outstanding one. She may notice that you’re hungry and make you a delicious egg sandwich. She may notice you love the Red Sox and she will live and die with them even if she doesn’t understand what the hell is going on in the game. She may notice that you’re tired all the time and she will get you the right doctor to balance your hormones or create a little chewy square to help you sleep or wake up or teach you to meditate," Falchuk shared, getting pretty Goop-y. "She may notice that people still get weird about the word vagina and she will do something so that, for a few days at least, everyone is saying that word. She may notice that women are feeling funny about their bodies and how they are working and she will find brilliant people for them to talk to about it or have those experts write an article for Goop."

The American Horror Story producer struck a serious tone about how Paltrow stands up for others.

"She may notice that there is injustice. That there are people who abuse others and she will take a stand for the victims, even if it’s scary. Even if she was a victim, too," he exclaimed, perhaps referencing how the Oscar-winning actress was one of the first stars to speak out against Harvey Weinstein.

"She will notice that birthdays matter and so she will always show up to your party with a great gift. She will notice that you worked hard on something and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned," he concluded. "She will also notice if you are driving like an asshole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth."

The couple's famous friends applauded the note.

"Love this. What a husband to notice all the things she notices," wrote Chelsea Handler.

"She also notices a good man when she sees one, Bradley! Awesome tribute to an awesome lady," added Derek Blasberg.

"Love this photo and this bday tribute! It's SO true through and through," remarked Paltrow's longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson.

Falchuk and Paltrow tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. In 2019, the couple made headlines for their unconventional sleeping arrangements as the actress revealed they didn't live together 24/7. Sounds like the cohabitating thing — in a pandemic, no less! — is going well.