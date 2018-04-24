Gwyneth Paltrow Flashes Engagement Ring and a Lot of Leg at ‘Avengers’ Premiere

The 45-year-old actress switched up her bling for this red carpet appearance.

Piping hot Pepper!

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet on Monday night in a sparkly beige belted Retrofete minidress and Jimmy Choo heels that showcased her impressive physique.

The 45-year-old actress accessorized her leggy look with her giant sapphire engagement ring from fiancé Brad Falchuk, which she first debuted at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards in January. The pop of color certainly stood out against her earth tone look.

“Nothing like a family reunion #infinitywar,” Paltrow captioned a pic of herself on the carpet that she shared on Instagram.

The Goop founder joined the massive cast of Marvel’s latest undertaking -- including co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and many more -- for the premiere.

Paltrow has been switching up her engagement bling lately. Last week, she rocked a gold ring with Falchuk’s initials in place of her sapphire sparkler.

The couple have been preparing for their wedding day, and earlier this month, they celebrated their engagement with a star-studded bash. Over the weekend, Paltrow also shared a photo with a large group of gal pals, including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and Rachel Zoe, to Instagram.

“When some of the women you love most in the world give you a luncheon and you end up with underwear on your head…,” she captioned the image.

Paltrow recently opened up to ET about her plans for her wedding day. Here's what she had to say:

