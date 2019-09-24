Gwyneth Paltrow's stylist defends her weird Emmys walk

If you were baffled by Gwyneth Paltrow’s weird walk on stage during Sunday’s Emmys, you certainly weren’t alone. The bizarre shuffle was the talk of Twitter during the telecast — and now we know what was slowing her stride.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman said that the actress’s vintage 1963 Valentino Haute Couture gown — plucked from the archives of the luxury Italian fashion house — was to blame. The design prohibited her from walking at a regular pace.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits!” Saltzman said of the black-and-white dress that boasted sleeves that extended to the floor. “It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design.”

She said Paltrow wore that particular dress to “honor a very dear friend” as well as to “look like a billion dollar babe!”

But on Emmys night — as Paltrow slowly sauntered across the stage to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (which went to Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer), there were countless jokes and a general bewilderment about what could have been disrupting her gait.

There were a variety of LOL reactions — though we guffawed at the Goop-centric jade egg joke.

Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she's trying not to drop the jade egg she's carrying between her legs. — Filthy-Mouthed Wife (@TamIWas) September 23, 2019

Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

Sorry, sorry, sorry. I need to be HONEST. This is the exact way I move when I am heading to the bathroom but I don’t want anyone to know it’s an EMERGENCY: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage pic.twitter.com/b2LLcmpU9c — Amy Adams’ Emmy (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

the goopery that this slow walk has pic.twitter.com/SwzNVnbLy6 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) September 23, 2019

The one person who didn’t seem to notice or care about the strange Paltrow patter that evening was her husband, Brad Falchuk. From his seat in the audience he stared at his bride of one year with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face — a good thing because they cut to him a lot as she walked to the microphone.

Paltrow later posted a photo of herself and her date on social media — and tagged the designer, whose full name is Valentino Garavani. She said she wore his dress “because I could not be with you tonight” as he was honored in Milan at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

