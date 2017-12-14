Has Gwyneth Paltrow dropped a huge Avengers 4 spoiler?

From Digital Spy

The MCU might have a tight leash on its spoiler policy, but it looks like Gwyneth Paltrow may have just revealed a major Avengers 4 storyline.

Paltrow's role as Pepper Potts has been a sporadic one over the past decade of Marvel movies, but with a surprise cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it looks like Tony Stark's right-hand woman is back in action full-time.

We already knew Paltrow was going to play a part in the next two Avengers movies, but spotted on Twitter, she can be seen sporting a motion-capture suit while filming Avengers 4.

Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing a Motion Capture Suit while Filming Avengers 4...... I think we may see her suit up as Rescue pic.twitter.com/VYfanVwb2W - Tom™ // Seductive GOD of Thunder (@TH0R0DlNS0NS) December 12, 2017

Instead of just playing the damsel in distress or attractive head of Stark Industries, the motion capture suit suggests that Pepper will once again put on one of those iconic Iron Man suits.

If you remember back to 2009's Iron Man 3, Tony stuck his bae in a suit to protect her from the Mandarin's destruction of his beach house. Although she only wore the suit briefly, it was actually a suited-up Pepper who saved Tony from his own house collapsing around him.

Tony and Pepper are currently set to walk down the aisle, but with the Mad Titan Thanos looming over the galaxy, there is the small matter of dispatching him first.

With a rumoured whole Tony Stark subplot to the 'Infinity Saga' and a possibility of Robert Downey Jr. putting his armour down for good in Phase 4, could Pepper Potts jump War Machine in the line of succession to be the next Iron (Wo)Man?

Either way, expect more heroes than ever before, some cataclysmic cast departures, and enough Infinity Stones to fill your own gauntlet with.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27, 2018 in the UK, then following in the US on May 4, 2018, while Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.

