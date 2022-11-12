Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet birthday message for 'most beautiful' 60 year old, Demi Moore

Demi Moore was showered with birthday love by pal Gwyneth Paltrow. (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s inspired by birthday girl Demi Moore.

The Goop founder showed some birthday love to her actress friend and shared a sweet selfie of the duo in honor of the Indecent Proposal star’s 60th birthday.

On Nov. 11, Paltrow posted a photo with Moore, and captioned it, "Happy birthday my darling @demimoore. What a life you have lived thus far. You inspire me at every meal, during every walk, and at all of life’s junctures. And I can safely say you are the most beautiful 60-year-old on the planet."

The post, which at the time of publishing had over 95,000 likes, was heavily commented on by GP and Moore’s friends. Designer Jennifer Meyer commented three red heart emojis. Model Amber Valletta wrote "agreed," followed by a bunch of red hearts.

U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig commented "Goals!!! Happiest birthday @demimoore."

Moore also shared a moment from her birthday on her own Instagram account. In the video, the G.I. Jane star is on a plane, surrounded by people. The actress dances as those around her sing "Happy Birthday."

"Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful! Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday," she wrote.

Julianne Moore, Eiza Gonzalez and Michelle Pfeiffer all wished the icon a happy birthday in the comments.

Paltrow and Moore have been friends for a long time. In 2017, Paltrow called the Inside Out writer one of her "best girls" in a photo from Meyer’s 40th birthday celebration.

In 2021, Moore posted a photo from Netflix’s Sex, Love & Goop premiere.

"So proud of my friend @gwynethpaltrow for raising the conscious and elevating the conversation around sex, love and relationship," she wrote. "Sex, Love & @Goop is a must-see! Can’t wait to binge watch the rest of the season!"

In 2020, Moore shared a makeup-free photo with Paltrow at a girl’s dinner the Sliding Doors actress threw.

"What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy," Moore gushed. "Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening!"