Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her 47th Birthday with Brad Falchuk Ahead of Their Wedding Anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her birthday in style.

The Goop CEO, who turned 47 on Friday, stepped out for a date night in New York City with husband Brad Falchuk to celebrate her special day. The couple’s Friday outing also comes just days before they celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home on Sept. 29 last year.

For their outing, Paltrow wore a long red and blue Gucci shirtdress paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. Falchuk, meanwhile, looked handsome in an all-blue ensemble.

On Friday, The Politician producer and director, 48, posted a lengthy message on Instagram in honor of his wife’s birthday, calling her “the greatest human being ever.”

“She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings,” he began the caption.

“Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world,” Falchuk continued.

“She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you,” he wrote.

On Friday, the actress also shared her own Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

“Another trip around the sun complete,” she captioned a sunny selfie of herself. “Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys. 💛”

Falchuk’s sweet message was shared the day after the two attended the premiere of their new Netflix show, The Politician. Falchuk serves as producer and writer on the show created by their close friend Ryan Murphy, while Paltrow makes a return to acting alongside Ben Platt, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.

