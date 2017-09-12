Gwyneth Paltrow catches James Corden bashing ‘Goop’ during monologue

Gwyneth Paltrow crashed the opening monologue of The Late Late Show With James Corden after the host started throwing shade at her lifestyle blog, now magazine, “Goop.”

Corden made jokes at Gwyneth’s expense like, “Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet.”

While Corden was roasting “Goop,” he was interrupted by the Academy Award winning actress clearing her throat behind him.

James was then shocked to learn that many of the crew members on his show were actual fans of the blog. On Goop’s recommendation, cameraman Gary had cups suctioned to himself. He explained to Corden, “It’s called cupping. It really helps with pay back pain after standing here and filming you telling ‘jokes’ all day.”

After realising that he may be alone in his disdain for the blog, James figured he’d take Goop’s advice and get the most out of life.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

