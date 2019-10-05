Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Dakota Johnson an 'Absolute Gem' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is continuing to make Dakota Johnson feel like a part of the family!

Johnson — who is approaching her two-year anniversary with Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin — received a sweet happy birthday message from the Goop founder, 47, on Friday.

The Politician star, who was married to the Coldplay frontman for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014, shared a black-and-white picture of the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

“Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Johnson and Martin were first spotted together in October 2017.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Paltrow “has worked hard to integrate Dakota into family life — even suggesting that she join family vacations.”

“It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’s girlfriends,” said the source. “She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow recently celebrated her own milestone year. The mom of two marked her first wedding anniversary to husband Brad Falchuk following their private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018.

“She’s very much in love with her husband and loves sharing time with everyone she considers part of her family. At this point that very much includes Dakota,” the source added.

Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, also shared a sweet post for her daughter’s 30th birthday.

“My Coqui… Happy Birthday my beautiful girl! I am honored to be your Mama. So so proud of you! I love you with all of my heart!” wrote the Working Girl actress along a string of kiss emojis.

Griffith also approves of her daughter’s relationship with Martin.

“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith told PEOPLE in early September.

And in May 2018, Griffith raved about Martin in an interview with PEOPLE. “I adore him!” She said. “But [Dakota] is very private about her life, and I respect that.”