Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Enjoy a Beach Day as They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are marking 365 days of wedded bliss!

Two days after ringing in her 47th birthday, Paltrow celebrated another major occasion: her one-year wedding anniversary to Falchuk.

The couple was spotted at a Long Island beach for a low-key outing and enjoyed the sunny day as they strolled the shoreline.

Paltrow kept it casual in a white T-shirt with a shark printed on the front, black shorts and a pair of neon, multi-colored sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Matching his wife, Falchuk, 48, wore a white, T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray shorts, and a pair of neon yellow sneakers. The producer/director also wore sunglasses.

Later in the day, the pair switched outfits and stepped out for a celebratory brunch together.

Paltrow looked comfortable and casual but added a chic flair to her attire, opting for a navy and white striped polo dress and white Birkenstock sandals.

Meanwhile, Falchuk changed into a pair of gray pants and white sneakers and added a beige fedora hat to his look.

