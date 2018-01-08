Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirm engagement

It’s official! Gwyneth Paltrow is heading down the aisle again. The Goop CEO has confirmed that she is engaged to producer and writer Brad Falchuk.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement to Good Morning America.

Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk, 46, appear together on the cover of the new issue of Goop magazine, hitting stands on Tuesday, to discuss the happy news.

It’s not surprising that the official announcement involves Goop: After all, it was on Paltrow’s website where she revealed that she and Chris Martin were splitting in a post famously titled “Conscious Uncoupling.”

GMA teased the issue with a black-and-white photo of the couple on Twitter.

It was reported in November that the couple was engaged — and that they apparently kept it secret for a year. They have been dating for three years.

The Iron Man star first met Falchuk in 2010 when she guest-starred on Glee, which he co-created. They were both married at the time, but their friendship turned romantic when they found themselves single in 2014. Falchuk ended a 10-year marriage in March 2013 while Martin and Paltrow announced their separation in March 2014 after a decadelong marriage.

Clearly, there’s no awkwardness between Martin and Falchuk. Paltrow shared a photo of her ex-husband and her fiancé brunching together in November.

Paltrow captioned this snap, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."

Paltrow and Martin share two children, Apple and Moses, while Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, with ex-wife Suzanne. No word yet on any details for their impending nuptials… but we have a feeling we’ll find out eventually on Goop.

