Gwyneth Paltrow 'very happy' for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: 'So romantic'

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of the new Afflecks.

Asked by an Instagram follower to weigh in on ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck's surprise marriage to Jennifer Lopez, the retired actress replied in an Instagram Story, "LOVE!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM."

Paltrow dated Affleck in the late ’90s, shortly before he got together with Lopez. The Goop CEO was asked a few years ago how she knew the actor wasn't the one.

"It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?" she told Howard Stern. "Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way."

Paltrow, who dated the Argo director from 1997 to 2000, added: "I'm not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was … he was, you know, it was specific."

Affleck and Lopez surprised fans with their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas last weekend. The newlyweds are now in Paris ahead of the singer's 53rd birthday on Sunday. They have been pictured kissing all over the City of Love, although it's unclear if the trip is an official honeymoon.

"Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back ... they never let go of one another," an observer told People of Affleck and Lopez's PDA. "They were like two bees stuck in honey."

Lopez, who will legally go by Jennifer Lynn Affleck, and the Deep Water star brought three of their kids along: Violet, Emme and Seraphina (J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony; Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are parents to kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10). Emma and Seraphina were reportedly the only children who attended Saturday's nuptials.

