Gwen Stefani tears up during Blake Shelton's sweet speech: Pics from Walk of Fame ceremony

Gwen Stefani has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it's "Luxurious."

On Thursday, her three sons, husband Blake Shelton and her family celebrated the Grammy-winning No Doubt singer and "The Voice" coach during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where her star was unveiled on the sidewalk outside the iconic Amoeba Music store.

Several music industry heavyweights paid homage to her career as an artist before Shelton took to the stage to praise his wife, whom he said has a talent "she was just born with." Shelton himself received his star on Hollywood Boulevard in May.

"She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her − not as much as me, though," he said.

Gwen Stefani tears up during husband Blake Shelton's speech

As her husband of two years lauded Stefani's personal and professional accomplishments, calling her "my all-time favorite songwriter," she occasionally wiped away tears.

"It was clear to me that she was a mother, first and foremost, over anything else in the world," Shelton said of first meeting her in 2014. "And now standing here, almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life."

He continued, "And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Shelton joked that "it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world."

Shelton joked that "it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world."

Children Apollo, Zuma and Kingston support their mom

Stefani's children – Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17 – whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, came out in support.

The four of them sweetly posed for photos and included stepdad Shelton and grandparents Patti and Dennis Stefani in some of their family pictures.

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and filed for divorce in 2015. She married Shelton in 2021, and the country star has often enthused about being a stepfather.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," Shelton said in a 2021 radio interview.

A family of rockers:

A musical star poses with her star

Stefani received the 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that this girl right here from Orange County would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That just doesn't make sense to me," she said in a speech before the unveiling.

Gwen Stefani's parents and siblings celebrate her Hollywood star

It was a full house as her parents, Dennis and Patti, as well as sister Jill and brothers Todd and Eric all came out to see her star unveiled.

The Southern California-raised singer took some time after the star revel to pose with her family. No Doubt fans will know Eric as a co-founder of the band; he was the keyboardist before he left to pursue a career in animation.

Fellow 'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire, who's longtime friends with fellow Oklahoman Shelton, celebrated the occasion with her "The Voice" costar.

Catching up with Reba McEntire: On 'The Voice', she gives — and takes — advice

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and 3 sons celebrate her Walk of Fame star